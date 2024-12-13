Core Rolls Out Upstarts Showcase Portal

Core, the Lead Partner of the ICAD Upstarts programme, has unveiled a website portal to celebrate the achievements of 20 individuals who have completed this year’s creative mentorship programme.

This new digital hub not only showcases the participants’ portfolios and contact details but also provides a direct connection for agencies to engage with the next generation of creative talent. According to Core, the initiative “is designed to foster stronger industry connections and ensure these emerging creatives have impactful opportunities to further their creative careers.”

Now in its 18th year, Upstarts remains a vital force in nurturing Irish creative talent. As one of Ireland’s longest-running and most successful mentorship programmes, it has equipped hundreds of participants with the skills, experience, and networks needed to thrive in the industry. A testament to its success, 82% of its alumni continue to work in creative roles, solidifying the programme’s reputation as a cornerstone of ICAD’s fostermission to empower creatives both professionally and personally.

The programme’s benefits extend beyond participants, offering host agencies and studios the chance to cultivate mentorship and leadership skills while accessing a proven talent pipeline. With comprehensive training that includes workshops, live briefs, and one-to-one mentorship, Upstarts ensures its participants are industry-ready, bringing fresh perspectives and creativity to the sector. The new website portal reinforces this commitment by serving as a bridge between talent and opportunity.

To visit the Upstarts portal click HERE