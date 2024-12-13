Sky Rolls Out New Cross Platform Solution for Advertisers

Sky Media, the advertising sales division of Sky, has rolled out Sky AdVance, a new cross platform solution that allows advertisers to connect the audience journey across screens so that audiences can see the right ad, at the right time, in the ideal sequence.

According to Sky, previously, multi-platform campaigns have been largely integrated in conception rather than in execution. “Now, by directly connecting TV and online audiences, Sky AdVance breaks the barrier between broadcast and digital to help deliver cross platform campaigns at scale,” it says.

“I am very excited to launch our unique Sky AdVance proposition in Ireland. Through a combined knowledge of TV, online and mobile, Sky AdVance opens the door to advanced cross-platform understanding and delivery, allowing our clients to join the dots between TV and digital to extend their campaign reach,” says Malcolm Murray, sales director, Sky Media Ireland,

According to Murray, Sky Media’s insights into viewing behaviour, combined with multi-platform and device data, allows advertisers to access the most relevant and interested audiences via whichever screens they are using. Sky Media has expanded its TV audience measurement capabilities to capture viewing data from approximately half a million Irish households, providing second by second viewing data. This heightened scale uses insights from the Sky platform, covering over 500 TV channels, to target bespoke audiences based on the content they watch and the platforms they use.

Sky AdVance will allow advertisers to amplify their campaigns by extending TV spot campaigns to viewers that haven’t seen it before and to specifically target them online. Alternatively, advertisers can complement TV campaigns by reinforcing a message online to exposed TV viewers.