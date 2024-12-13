Opinion: OOH Trends For 2025

Reflecting on 2024, OOH experienced remarkable growth with many of the trends we anticipated coming to fruition.

Looking ahead to 2025, advancements in the channel have firmly positioned OOH as a strategic powerhouse for brands, capable of addressing multiple objectives across both the upper and lower levels of the marketing funnel.

The Rise of Retail Media

According to Group M, Retail Media accounted for 17.5% of global advertising spend, having doubled its share since 2018. It is the third-fastest growing channel and is expected to surpass TV by 2028. As the lines between retail media and retail OOH continue to blur, alignment between the two has never been more important. According to our own consumer behaviour research conducted in December, 89% of consumers continue to spend in brick-and-mortar locations where retail OOH and retail media formats are front and centre. As supermarkets continue to build their own internal media teams, we anticipate a growing interest from advertisers seeking opportunities in this space.

This shift highlights the critical role OOH plays in the shopper marketing strategy. By combining the targeting capabilities of retail media with the precision of retail OOH, we can help brands reach consumers at key moments in their shopper journey – from priming to persuade to convince, OOH can drive measurable results across both upper and lower funnel objectives.

The Year of Creative Brilliance

2025 is shaping up to be a year where creativity in Out of Home (OOH) advertising takes centre stage. Advertisers are moving beyond the ordinary, embracing simplicity with bold, imaginative creative solutions. OOH allows you to use the public space as a canvas, and studies show that this approach enhances a brands legitimacy in the eyes of its audience. A Talon UK study shows, 40% of people say they trust brands with this format of advertising, showing OOH’s strength in building brand trust compared to other media channels.

Brand-building is an important strategy to continue pursuing, and non-traditional locations are stepping into the spotlight offering new opportunities for advertisers to break the mould and connect with audiences via experiences. But Creativity isn’t just about being different – it’s about being effective. In 2025 expect to see more campaigns that harness the power of impactful design and innovative placements to drive results and connect with audiences like never before.

Measuring Attention Metrics to Drive Effectiveness

In 2025, OOH effectiveness will be increasingly driven by a growing focus on attention metrics. Kantar’s recent Media Reactions is a key example of how attention is coming to the forefront of conversations around media effectiveness, citing a 90% correlation between channels that claim capture their attention and those that they prefer, with global consumers placing OOH and DOOH in their top three attention grabbing channels, and top five preferred channels. Further studies on advancements in measuring “attentive reach” are also enabling advertisers to better understand how audiences engage with campaigns. Findings from our DOOH Effectiveness study show that nearly 70% of respondents pay attention to DOOH ads, with over 40% likely to engage across a diverse range of DOOH ads and formats. Looking ahead to next year, with a new best in class OOH measurement system imminent, the industry is preparing for even more robust ways to demonstrate OOH’s accountability and measurement.

With all media channels now referring to attention as the “new metric”, by comparison, OOH has been researching and quantifying this concept for some time and will continue to – cementing its role as a vital channel in the omnichannel media mix.

Big Screens & First Party Data Drive Programmatic

The continued expansion of programmatic capabilities in OOH is reshaping how advertisers engage with audiences. With some large-format digital screens now becoming programmatically enabled, advertisers have an opportunity to integrate their online and offline strategies seamlessly – bridging the gap between the digital and physical world.

This evolution has fuelled growing appetite across categories, driving innovation and precision in campaign execution. In 2025, we anticipate advertisers leaning further into programmatic OOH, using the likes of first-party data to deliver contextually relevant, impactful messages in real-time. It’s a space where creativity and technology converge. Our Optimise programmatic solution offers sophisticated targeting and precision at scale, providing access to premium inventory in real-time trading opportunities. By leveraging advanced technology and automation, we deliver scalable, flexible, and highly measurable OOH campaigns for maximum impact and efficiency. It’s never been a better time to THINK OUTSIDE.

The Multichannel Opportunity

In a world grappling with ad blockers, privacy concerns, Google adopting a more updated approach to user tracking and privacy and increasingly fragmented audiences, OOH is solidifying its place as a critical power play in 2025. With its unique ability of being an unskippable medium, OOH offers unmatched visibility across multiple touchpoints. This highlights OOH’s value as a cornerstone of multichannel strategies. According to analytics partner RoI Genome, brands utilising 5 media channels can achieve an RoI of up to 35 times greater than those relying on a single medium.

A recent study by WARC and JCDecaux revealed that OOH significantly amplifies the performance of other media channels, enhancing search by 54%, social by 20%, TV and Radio by 17%, and press by 7%. As the ultimate digital primer, OOH pairs seamlessly with mobile, delivering an 11% boost in memory encoding and a 13% increase in emotional impact. With brands increasingly seeking unified messaging and amplified presence, we expect to see more campaigns in 2025 leveraging OOH and DOOH within 360 strategies to drive cohesive and impactful results.

Know Your Audience

As consumer behaviour evolves rapidly, often influenced by external factors, data-driven strategies have become essential. We predict this trend to continue to evolve over 2025, driven by various economic and social factors all set to influence consumer behaviour in some form. At Talon, our audience remains at the heart of every strategy we create. Through bespoke consumer behaviour research, conducted alongside our partners at Spark Market Research, we gain deep insights into evolving trends and preferences, feeding them directly into our campaign planning. Utilising our mapping system, Talon Zone, we can develop highly tailored strategies that truly connect with audiences. This data-led approach ensures campaigns are relevant, impactful, and adaptive to real-life factors.

Fuelling Sustainability

In recent years, we’ve seen a significant shift across all sectors towards sustainability. Consumers are becoming more environmentally aware, and as such it’s our role to ensure we are all playing a part for our planet. Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword. In 2024 the OOH industry has made some positive strides in this space from using fully recyclable paper for large and small formats, while 90% of OOH formats are using renewable energy to charge sites. In addition, a powering down initiative was introduced whereby we worked collaboratively with our media owner partners to encourage powering down at off peak times, an initiative adapted by a majority. According to Outsmart and KPMG 2024, as a one-to-many channel, OOH emits less carbon than all other media measured. Using just 3.3% of UK advertising power consumption and less than 3.5% of UK advertising carbon footprint.

Looking ahead for 2025, the OOH sector has a pivotal role to play in spreading the message of sustainability and driving public awareness. At Talon, sustainability is a top priority, and as members of AdNet Zero, we are actively contributing to a key working group. We predict that in the coming year many advertisers will increasingly focus on repurposing their OOH campaigns to align with sustainability goals. With many brands already showcasing this shift, as they incorporate reusable elements from their campaigns for future use, setting the stage for a growing trend in eco-conscious advertising.

As we look ahead to 2025, we remain optimistic about the continued growth across the broader media landscape, particularly in OOH. OOH is expected to maintain its strong trajectory, outpacing the wider market. With the launch of the new industry research on the horizon, we believe it will further solidify OOH’s role in the media ecosystem and attract new advertisers to the channel. This optimistic outlook sets the stage for a dynamic year ahead, where retail media, creative solutions, effectiveness, multichannel integration, data-driven strategies, programmatic and sustainability will shape the year ahead.

Andrew Sinclair is managing director of Talon Ireland