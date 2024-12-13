Boys+Girls Kick Off New Campaign for Leinster Rugby

With Leinster set to take on Clermont Auvergne in the Aviva Stadium this weekend in Round 2 of the Investec Champions Cup, Boys+Girls has rolled out a new campaign and brand platform for club.

The new brand proposition, “Never Less than Everything”, highlights the collective effort of the entire province, at all levels and on and off the field that makes Leinster a special club for players, administrators and fans.

The film-which was produced by Boys + Girls standalone social content agency Circle Content- is voiced by Leinster Rugby player and Ireland 7s star Robyn O’Connor and current men’s senior coach and former Leinster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions player, Seán O’Brien.

“Leinster Rugby is a well-recognised and much-loved brand and that reputation has been built over many years and by many people on and off the pitch,” says Helen Geoghegan, brand and marketing manager, Leinster Rugby.

“As we continue to grow and find new ways to reach and engage with new supporters, we felt it was the right moment to evolve the brand, while at the same time, staying true to the rich heritage and values of the club. The new work celebrates everyone that shows up for Leinster Rugby, whether they play, support, coach, referee or volunteer – driven by their commitment and passion for the club. A huge thank you to team in Boys + Girls for bringing the strategic vision and design system to life.”

Jake O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys + Girls adds: “As a dyed in the wool Kiwi rugby fan, I can say with true objectivity that Leinster Rugby is a remarkable club. The incredible community, energy and work ethic at all levels of the professional and the domestic game, makes Leinster Rugby the successful club that it is, and we’re delighted to show all of Leinster this new design and positioning that speaks to their effort.,”

