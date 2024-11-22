Wicked Release Gets the Full OOH Experience

To promote the release of the highly anticipated movie release Wicked Part 1 in Ireland, OOH agency Posterplan teamed up with Universal Pictures Ireland and EssenceMediacom to launch a full OOH experience.

The musical fantasy film is the first of a two-part film adaptation of the stage musical Wicked by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman and Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

As part of the extensive OOH campaign, Dundrum Town Centre featured Digital Dx displays, including wraps on the lifts and travelators while the nearby LUAS, partially wrapped tram carriages and LUAS columns and shelter wraps formed an integral part of the experience. Passengers alighting on St Stephen’s Green, meanwhile, are greeted by the Wicked-themed Lightbox and Green Screen at the shopping centre.

According to Nick Costello, general manager at Universal Pictures Ireland: “Through long-term planning and innovative creative execution with our partners in EssenceMediacom and Posterplan Ireland we are delighted to bring the gorgeous magical worlds of WICKED to Irish audiences in all their glory.”

JoJo Cox, group business director, Posterplan added: “Posterplan is delighted to team up with the teams at EssenceMediacom and Universal Pictures to promote the eagerly awaited WICKED: Part 1 movie release. Bringing this OOH experience to life was a true pleasure, as we crafted a visually captivating campaign to spotlight the movie’s release on November 22nd. This citywide takeover is a prime example of how OOH can bring the magic of movies to life and capture audiences’ attention across the multiple OOH touchpoints.

“With the global ambition for this highly anticipated release so high, we knew we needed to deliver against the expectation at a local level. OOH was the perfect environment to showcase our campaign! Sitting as part of a strong multi-media campaign and an excellent PR strategy, our OOH executions were instantly recognisable, creatively compelling and we knew with Irish audiences they were going to be be popular,”says Eoghan Kennefick, account director, EssenceMediacom.