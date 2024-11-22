Aisling O’Sullivan Appointed Deputy MD of Starcom

Aisling O’Sullivan has been appointed as deputy managing director of Starcom, part of Core.

With over 14 years’ experience in the media industry, O’Sullivan joined Core in 2016, having previously worked for OMD in Australia and London. During her time with Starcom, she has played a key role in driving the success of the business in recent years and, according to the agency, “her expertise in digital media strategy and strong leadership have been crucial to the ongoing success of many of Starcom’s long-standing clients.”

“I’m thrilled to step into this position during such an exciting time of growth for Starcom. I’m eager to work closely with our talented team and clients to keep delivering great results and push our agency to new heights,” says O’Sullivan.

“Aisling’s promotion to deputy managing director recognises her leadership, expertise, and commitment to our clients and team,” adds Emer Lawn, managing director, Starcom. “She consistently turns challenges into opportunities, delivering results for our clients, while nurturing a strong culture and sense of curiosity within our team. I’m thrilled to see her step into this role as Starcom continues to grow and evolve.”