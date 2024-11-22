Miriam Hughes Replaces David McRedmond as Chair of eir

Miriam Hughes has been appointed as the new chair of telecommunications provider (eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited) after David McRedmond stepped down after a successful three terms in the role.

Well-known and respected in marketing and advertising circles, Hughes is a former CEO of DDFH&B, and has been on the board of eir since 2021.

She is also the current chairperson of Bus Eireann, chair of Advertising Standards Ireland, a director of Pluto and has served as a independent business consultant and chartered director for a number of companies. She is also a previous chairperson of Barnardos Ireland and a past president of the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

“I’m honoured to be taking up the role in chairing Ireland’s largest telecommunications company,” says Miriam Hughes.

“On behalf of all of the board I would like to thank David McRedmond for his three terms as chair. David has been a superb chairman and has created a lasting legacy he can be proud of. I’m looking forward to building on this, working with the board, our expert shareholders and of course Oliver and his management team, in our collective ambition to connect for a better Ireland.”