Out \ Look: Cadbury Delivers Christmas with OOH

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Cadbury have once again been maximising the potential of Out of Home in anticipation of the Christmas season. The return of its ever-popular ‘Secret Santa Postal Service’ campaign is flanked by precision dynamic and innovation as the brand counts down to ‘Cadvent’, leading to a thorough application of the medium during a period where being top of mind is crucial for confectionary brands.

Secret Santa Postal Service

Planned through Spark Foundry and PML, the Secret Santa Postal Service uses a combination of digital and classic posters to once again promote sharing this Christmas. Aiming to inspire people to embrace the spirit of the season, alongside a chance to send a chocolate bar in secret to someone special for free, the attention-grabbing power of Outdoor has proven to be the perfect way to inform consumers that the postal service is back up and running!

The DOOH side of the campaign has been running across iVision and Adshel Live featuring returning favourite Jeff the ‘Cadbury postman’. As he gestures to a QR code below him from his post room, the ‘postal service’ appears as a pop-up. When scanned via a mobile device, users are brought to a landing page where they can enter the address details of the gift’s recipient

On classic OOH, Adboxes and Bus Shelters bearing the same QR codes can also be used to activate the postal service, with the campaign aiming to deliver a fully interactive experience through augmented reality as facilitated through mobile devices and OOH. On SuperValu Screens and variant Adboxes, the iconic ‘Whispering Santa’ can be spotted alongside a call to action to search for the service via the brand’s online portal.

The Cadvent Countdown

This year, Cadbury has tapped into the cherished moments that come with opening a bar of chocolate. Aiming to elevate this for the holiday season, the brand is adopting a dynamic-flavoured, city-wide countdown to the advent season, aptly borrowing from its own ‘Cadvent’ Calendar.

The campaign is a creative blend of tradition and innovation. It features a series of Liveposter-enabled Dynamic Digital Out of Home iVisions that actively engage audiences by counting down the days to the start of advent. Creative poses the question, “What are you counting down to?” The playful design, complete with festive lights and Cadbury branding, invited people to reflect on their favourite Christmas traditions and builds excitement for the holiday season.

By capturing the attention of passersby and encouraging engagement, these countdowns reminded everyone to get their Cadbury advent calendars in time for November 24th, setting the stage for the festivities to come.

To further bring this campaign to life, special projections took place across Dublin last week inviting people to share their favourite Christmas traditions and what they’re most looking forward to this holiday season. A graphic designer illustrated these cherished memories in real time, with the artwork being projected for all to see, creating a captivating spectacle that embodies the essence of ‘Cadvent.’

Flogas Extends its OOH for Wider Services

Flogas is breaking the mould in the energy sector with an Outdoor campaign that perfectly matches its media choices to its brand message.

Planned by Source out of home, the campaign cleverly highlights the breadth of Flogas’ offerings—including electricity, solar energy, and EV charging—in a way that’s fresh, playful, and tailored to the strengths of Outdoor.

By embracing the unique attributes of each format, Flogas turns its own name into a creative advantage, tapping into humour and relatability to reshape consumer perceptions. The result is a campaign that not only informs but also entertains, making Flogas stand out in a crowded marketplace.

The campaign’s success lies in how its messaging adapts seamlessly across OOH formats. Whether delivering a quick punchline to passersby or engaging audiences in high-dwell environments, the creative never misses the mark.

Small roadside and mall digital formats bring a tongue-in-cheek tone with lines like:

“The gas part is we do electricity too.”

“Get your electricity from a gas place altogether.”

“If you think we’re gas, you should see our electricity.”

The campaign also showcases how choosing the right media elevates the message. Other formats including Bus Supersides, 48 Sheets and Luas Straplines serve as a canvas for tailored creative with spins on the company logo.

A standout feature of the campaign is a special installation at Pearse Station’s underpass. This creative execution features the Flogas logo extending beyond its traditional frame, evolving into “flogas&Electricity&Solar&EVChargingToo.” The design spans multiple panels, engaging commuters with its visual appeal and reinforcing the brand’s extensive services.

Pearse Station is Ireland’s busiest commuter station and the second busiest overall, with close to 25,000 passengers passing through each day. Our IMPACT Attention study revealed that 85% of respondents find non-conventional OOH advertising formats effective for brand recall. Additionally, 84% perceive brands utilising such formats as more memorable.

“The Gas part about Flogas is that the Gas part is only part of it,” noted Rita Kirwan, marketing and communications director Flogas. “This campaign celebrates the breadth of energy services Flogas offers homes, communities, and businesses on the island of Ireland. With a €300 welcome bonus and a 24% discount on Dual Fuel, this campaign is all about bringing real value to households this winter.”

Our most recent issue of Out \ Look noted that 44% of consumers are contemplating switching their energy provider as they enter 2025.

Disney’s Moana 2 Makes a Splash on Outdoor

Disney’s highly anticipated Moana 2 is making waves with an all-encompassing Outdoor campaign designed to establish it as this year’s must-see family film of the Christmas season.

Planned by Zenith and Source Out of Home, the campaign brings the world of Moana to life across a variety of formats, each tailored to captivate audiences in transit, shopping centres, and high-footfall locations.

Formats range from Bus T-Sides, Digital Bridges and Station Galleries reach audiences on the go, while large-scale DXScreens and the Green Screen ensure maximum visibility in retail environments.

The campaign goes beyond traditional formats to deliver a more immersive experience at Connolly Train Station. A sound-activated tunnel mimics the gentle crash of ocean waves, providing a sensory escape during Dublin’s winter chill. In Dundrum Town Centre, a LUAS corridor wrap envelops pedestrians in Moana 2’s vibrant world, keeping the movie top of mind for families near the point of purchase at the adjacent Movies@Dundrum.

Our IMPACT Attention study showed that 85% of audiences find unconventional OOH formats effective for brand recall, while 84% perceive brands using such formats as more memorable.