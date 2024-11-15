Javelin Rolls Out Major Brand Campaign for DID Electrical

With the Black Friday and Christmas shopping seasons approaching, Javelin has rolled out a major new brand campaign for DID Electrical.

Javelin picked up the DID Electrical business earlier this year following a competitive pitch process.

The 360 campaign lands a new brand platform “For Eveything You” where viewers are shown the stories and the purpose behind how DID customers use their products.

Javelin delivered the full campaign end to end including creative, digital and media.

“We set out to create an advertising campaign that resonated with our current audience and welcomed a new audience to DID,” says Andy Synnott, head of marketing & communications at Select Tech Group, which owns DID Electrical.

“While we sell products, we know that people buy experiences, and that was the goal of the campaign to highlight those moments in time when someone has a wonderful experience with our products. Javelin brought that to life, and we’re so proud of what we’ve delivered, the campaign is like none other in our industry, and I’m incredibly excited for everyone to see it,” Synott adds.

“DID Electrical has served the Irish people for 56 years, it’s truly an iconic Irish brand in which we were delighted to work on. What sets them apart is how glowingly their customers speak of their experiences shopping with them – infact over 30,000 people have reviewed them on Trustpilot with an incredible score of 4.8/5. We wanted to bring some of these incredible stories to life and in doing so showcase what DID are all about – the people” said Scott Lawless, senior account director at Javelin.

Credits

Client: DID Electrical

Head of Marketing: Andy Synnott

Agency: Javelin

Strategic Planning: Yusuf Karimjee

Client Relationship team: Audrey Farrelly, Scott Lawless, Keifa Murray

Creative Directors: Cathal O Flaherty & Des Kavanagh

Creative Team: Des Kavanagh & Fiona Hanley

Media & Digital: Ian Nunoo, Aoife Hofler, Roisin Shaw

Director Lorcan Hynes

Music: Musica Paradiso

Sound: Dean Jones, Scimitar Sound.

Producer: Fiona McGarry