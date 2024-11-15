NDC Backs Gary Ringrose in New Social Campaign by Granite

The National Dairy Council (NDC) is continuing its partnership with international rugby star Garry Ringrose and digital agency Granite for an engaging, always-on video content series designed to connect the player with audiences throughout the year.

The campaign focuses on promoting the nutritional benefits of Irish dairy in a way that’s both educational and entertaining, ensuring consistent engagement with consumers across social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

With a year-round, “always-on” approach, the series keeps Ringrose front and centre, delivering fresh content that resonates with families and individuals. From quick breakfast recipes to fun quizzes, the campaign presents dairy in relatable, everyday moments, ensuring constant visibility on digital platforms and strengthening the connection between Garry, Irish dairy farmers, and consumers.

According to Mark Keller, Interim CEO National Dairy Council: “This campaign brings to life the incredible work of Irish dairy farmers while demonstrating how dairy can fit into a balanced diet. Garry Ringrose, with his authentic belief in dairy as a crucial element of an athlete’s training and recovery process, helps us deliver this message through engaging content that consumers will see throughout the year across social channels. We’re excited to make dairy a constant presence in people’s lives.”

Julia Pessina, Digital Media & Communications Manager at the National Dairy Council adds: “Through this collaboration, we’re reinforcing the value of Irish dairy while showcasing the care and sustainability behind every product. With Garry Ringrose as our ambassador, and Granite helping us execute an always-on strategy, we’re building a campaign that will stay with audiences throughout the year, keeping Irish dairy top of mind.”

The video series showcases a variety of themes. Garry demonstrates nutritious recipes like overnight oats that fit into busy lives, explains the NDC Guarantee and its high standards for Irish dairy, and engages in a light-hearted Farm Tool Quiz, where he learns about sustainable farming tools. The campaign is designed to keep Garry’s presence fresh throughout the year, with content tailored to key moments like St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s.

Credits

Agency: Granite

Project Sponsor: Ivan Adriel

Filming Lead/Senior Creative: Tamara Reis

Creative Director: Luciano Jacob

Set Design & Art Director: Jessica Oliveira

Copywriter: Alice O’Brien

Shoot Director: Marco Zordan

Videographer: Vinicius Duarte

Director of Photography: Renan Fernandes

Set Assistant: Matheus Lacerda

Food Stylist: AnneMarie Tobin

Food Stylist Assistant: Noreen Griffith

Makeup Artist: Clare Maguire