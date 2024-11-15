Irish Audio Trends to Be Revealed Next Week on Radiocentre Ireland Webinar

The findings of the 2024 Irish Audio Report will be discussed on a Radiocentre Ireland-hosted webinar next Thursday, November 21 at 12pm.

The 2024 Irish Audio Report, which deep dives into Ireland’s audio habits, was carried out by Ipsos B&A and on hand to discuss the findings will be Karen Hall, account director, Ipsos B&A and Ciaran Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland.

The webinar will share the latest data on a wide range of insights into the Irish audio market, including smart speaker and smartphone ownership, the percentage of adults who are paying for premium streaming and podcast services and where audio listening is happening and on what device.

In addition, the research findings will also reveal share of time spent with total audio listening, breaking out listening in terms of live radio, streaming, YouTube Music and podcasts.

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE