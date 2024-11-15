Tesco Feeds the Christmas Spirit with New Campaign from BBH

BBH has rolled out a new Christmas campaign for Tesco called “Helping Feed Your Christmas Spirit.”

The campaign, which is going out through TV, digital and social, aims to show how the festive season can bring people together and how Tesco customers can “feed their Christmas spirit.”

According to the retailer, “this year’s campaign follows the story of Conor and taps into the key moments of the season, exploring the things that top up, or feed, our Christmas spirit, as well as the things that might see it start to waver, ultimately offering a message of togetherness, nostalgia, and festive joy.”

Viewers follow Conor as his Christmas spirit explodes into the world around him after his grandfather hands him a pack of Tesco Gingerbread Men. As Conor’s spirit lifts, his environment is transformed into a magical gingerbread landscape, from a gingerbread scooter with a top box bursting with gingerbread, candy canes and other sweet treats, a gingerbread Tesco till, complete with gingerbread receipt, and a market square transformed into a gingerbread wonderland complete with a Nollaig Shona Duit billboard and buskers playing gingerbread musical instruments sprinkled with gingerbread snowflakes and puffs of icing sugar.

Viewers also see this magical world start to crumble as Conor’s Christmas spirit dips when he thinks about the absence of his grandmother at this special time. At the heart of the campaign is Conor’s journey to rekindle a cherished tradition of building a gingerbread house; something he used to do with his grandmother. Viewers see Conor and his grandfather come together to relive the tradition and nostalgic comfort of the project and their home-made biscuit build takes pride of place on the Christmas table featuring a feast of Tesco festive foods.

According to Suzanne Quinn, Tesco customer director: “Our Christmas campaign explores all of the things that top up, or feed, our Christmas spirit. At Tesco, we understand that while Christmas can be a time of joy and happiness, it can also bring its own challenges. Our goal is to help lift your Christmas spirit —whether it’s with the first bite of a festive sandwich, a delicious mince pie, a gingerbread treat, or from the warmth of our brilliant colleagues’ service. We hope this campaign, and everything Tesco delivers, helps feed your personal Christmas spirit.”

“After the success of the 2023 campaign, we wanted to create something that built on last year but still felt fresh. As the BBH mantra goes, we wanted to move it on without moving it off. Another proud moment in the BBH and Tesco partnership,” adds Felipe

