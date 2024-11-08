Virgin Media Television Bags KFC as Sponsor of Autumn Rugby Internationals

With the countdown to Ireland’s Autumn rugby internationals well underway, with the All Blacks first up tonight, Virgin Media Television has announed that KFC will sponsor the broadcaster’s coverage of the Autumn Nations Series in a deal brokered by Core.

All four of Ireland’s matches against the All Blacks, Argentina, Fiji and Australia will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media Play.

According to Hannah Meaney, sponsorship & NPD lead at Virgin Media Television:“Virgin Media Television and KFC are joining forces once again, this time KFC will be title sponsors for the highly anticipated Autumn Nations Series coverage. With Ireland gearing up to take on some of the world’s best rugby teams at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch.

“We are thrilled to team up with KFC to watch Ireland take on some of the world’s best sides. The nation is set to be glued to the action with KFC at the forefront of this with their sponsorship.”

“The KFC team are so pleased to be part of this amazing sporting moment by sponsoring Virgin Media One’s coverage of the Autumn Nations. It is important to us to support a sport at the heart of Irish culture. We hope the Ireland fans will be enjoying lots of wins and of course, lots of KFC chicken for the perfect matchday pairing,” adds Meg Stigant, brand manager at KFC UKI.

“Core Sponsorship are very excited to be working with KFC and Virgin Media on the Autumn Nations Series coverage,” says Niall Deegan, senior sponsorship manager, Core Sponsorship.

” Following on from our sponsorship of the Rugby World Cup coverage in 2023, we continue to recognise the massive reach that international rugby gains within Ireland. For KFC, it’s essential to have presence and impact with such a strong audience base to stay top of mind in a competitive category. Core Creative has developed tailored stings to resonate with rugby fans, reinforcing brand connection, while Core Media collaborated closely to optimise media strategy and amplify KFC’s message across channels.”