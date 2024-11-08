Core Highlights Workplace Aggression in New Campaign for HSA

Core has created a new campaign for the Health & Safety Authority (HAS) that is aimed at addressing the critical issue of work-place aggression and violence.
The first of its kind, the campaign features a hard-hitting and evocative approach designed to capture the attention of managers and decision-makers, emphasising the serious impact of violence and aggression on employees and teams.
According to Core, “through striking visuals, compelling sound design, and powerful messaging, the campaign brings to life the human toll of workplace violence and aggression, urging employers to consider preventive measures and follow HSA guidelines for safer work environments.
This work is the latest campaign to be developed exclusively by Core, collaborating across its media, strategy, and creative practices, and will run across radio, video-on-demand (VOD), and social media channels.
According to Gavin Lonergan, head of communications and customer relations at the HAS: “In partnership with our team at Core, the Health and Safety Authority is raising awareness of employers’ responsibility to effectively manage and mitigate the risks associated with work-related violence and aggression.
“Violence and aggression are genuine concerns in many workplaces. Achieving awareness, understanding, and engagement on this issue is a challenging task, but our collaborative efforts with Core have delivered a highly impactful result.”
“This campaign represents a significant step forward in fostering essential conversations about workplace safety and underscores the importance of a safe and respectful working environment for all,” he says.
Credits
Client: HSA
Head of Communications & Customer Relations: Gavin Lonergan
Communications & Press Officer: Aoife Moroney Ward
Agency: Core
Client Partner: Helen O’Rourke
Group Strategy Director: Jay Reid
Client Manager: Clare O’Reilly
Creative Director: Helena Jones
Finished Art: Ciaran Jones
Copywriter: Susan McGing
Producer: Anita McMenamin
Senior Visual Effects Artist: Eoghan Reidy
Business Director: Eimear McCabe
Client Director: Ruth Barry
Production: Core
Director/In House Studio: Noel Byrne