Core Highlights Workplace Aggression in New Campaign for HSA

Core has created a new campaign for the Health & Safety Authority (HAS) that is aimed at addressing the critical issue of work-place aggression and violence.

The first of its kind, the campaign features a hard-hitting and evocative approach designed to capture the attention of managers and decision-makers, emphasising the serious impact of violence and aggression on employees and teams.

According to Core, “through striking visuals, compelling sound design, and powerful messaging, the campaign brings to life the human toll of workplace violence and aggression, urging employers to consider preventive measures and follow HSA guidelines for safer work environments.

This work is the latest campaign to be developed exclusively by Core, collaborating across its media, strategy, and creative practices, and will run across radio, video-on-demand (VOD), and social media channels.

According to Gavin Lonergan, head of communications and customer relations at the HAS: “In partnership with our team at Core, the Health and Safety Authority is raising awareness of employers’ responsibility to effectively manage and mitigate the risks associated with work-related violence and aggression.

“Violence and aggression are genuine concerns in many workplaces. Achieving awareness, understanding, and engagement on this issue is a challenging task, but our collaborative efforts with Core have delivered a highly impactful result.”

“This campaign represents a significant step forward in fostering essential conversations about workplace safety and underscores the importance of a safe and respectful working environment for all,” he says.

Credits

Client: HSA

Head of Communications & Customer Relations: Gavin Lonergan

Communications & Press Officer: Aoife Moroney Ward

Agency: Core

Client Partner: Helen O’Rourke

Group Strategy Director: Jay Reid

Client Manager: Clare O’Reilly

Creative Director: Helena Jones

Finished Art: Ciaran Jones

Copywriter: Susan McGing

Producer: Anita McMenamin

Senior Visual Effects Artist: Eoghan Reidy

Business Director: Eimear McCabe

Client Director: Ruth Barry

Production: Core

Director/In House Studio: Noel Byrne