Boots Makes More Room with New OOH Campaign in Cork

To announce the grand opening of its first-ever destination store in the heart of Cork city, Posterplan, the Out-of-Home (OOH) agency, teamed up with Boots, Essencemediacom and Collectiv Marketing to unveil a large-scale mural.

Since launching a beauty expansion earlier this year the colourful OOH campaign is brought to life through an immersive style mural which took six full days to complete. Large-scale beauty products now available in Boots stores can be seen making a bold statement on the city’s streets.

The “Make More Room for Beauty” campaign was first supported in Dublin by an earlier OOH campaign, with the spotlight now shifting to Cork to celebrate the opening of their new store. Posterplan worked with Collectiv Marketing as their production specialist.

According to Linda Nolan, Head of Marketing at Boots: “There was only one way to celebrate the launch of our first destination store and that was to work with our partners to take over an iconic Cork landmark in a memorable way. Both the store at Half Moon St and the mural on Washington St showcase the best of beauty at Boots.”

“Posterplan was delighted to team up with Essencemediacom and Boots for their latest campaign “Make More Room for Beauty”. To bring this vision to life, we partnered with the talented team at Collectiv to create a large-scale mural in Cork, reflecting the extensive range of beauty products now available at Boots. The mural perfectly embodied the idea of making more space for beauty, coinciding with their new store opening. JoJo Cox, Group Business Director at Posterplan said

“With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate Boots Beauty range for the new store opening, in a way that’s fresh and impactful,” says Suzanne Gray, senior account director, EssenceMediacom. “The new mural is an interesting innovative piece to create an experience that connects with people and showcases the beauty range in an authentic, captivating way.”