The Public House’s latest Campaign for Carzone.ie

The Public House has rolled out a new campaign and brand positioning platform for the Mediahuis-owned Carzone.ie.

According to the agency, the strategy for this repositioning emerged from the pure passion of car lovers who that were interviewed in research. “They spoke with gusto about makes, models and engine parts; an enthusiasm that was matched by the Carzone employees that were interviewed. This shared love and knowledge led to the insight – when you’re passionate about something, you want to know the people you’re dealing with share that passion.”



From there, it says “We Love Cars Too” was born – a new brand idea that positions Carzone.ie as the site where car lovers are in good company.

The launch campaign subverts the often sterile, generic world of premium automotive advertising with a fun campaign that shows the relatable ways that a passion for cars shows up in daily life. Rolled out across OOH, Press, Radio and social, the creative is built around people so enchanted by passing motors that they miss once-in-a-lifetime moments: from albino stags to Northern lights.

According to Ger Toher, chief operating officer:”This campaign is about celebrating that unique enthusiasm only true car lovers understand. We wanted to create something that resonates with people who see cars as more than just machines. Carzone.ie is for those who genuinely love cars, and with The Public House, we’ve crafted a campaign that speaks directly to them.”

“We love that car people can be so passionate about things that would go totally over the head of the average driver. This campaign points them in the direction of like-minded individuals.” added Paddy O’Mahoney, TPH Associate Creative Director.

