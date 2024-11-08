RedClick Secures Sponsorship of dublinbikes

RedClick, the motor and home insurance provider which is part of the Italian insurer Generali, is the new commercial partner of dublinbikes.

Since its launch in 2009, dublinbikes cyclists using the service have completed over 38m journeys. Previous sponsors include Sky, JustEat and Coca Cola.

RedClick entered the Irish market in 2024 and serves over 250,000 customers with a team of 400 across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Through this sponsorship, RedClick will collaborate with dublinbikes to maintain the schemes high quality service and accessibility.

General Manager of RedClick, Lorenzo Ioan, said: “Our sponsorship of dublinbikes reflects RedClick’s commitment to community support, sustainability and simplicity. Guided by our lifetime partner strategy, we believe in making insurance easy and smart, just as dublinbikes offers a simple way to get around the city. Through this partnership, we’re proud to promote cycling as a complementary transport option that supports road safety, reduces congestion, and contributes to healthier communities. This sponsorship not only boosts our visibility as a new brand in the market but also reinforces our commitment to doing business in Ireland and supporting the communities in it.”

According to Joanne Grant, managing director, JCDecaux Ireland: “We are delighted to welcome RedClick as our new partner. Their innovative spirit aligns perfectly with the values of dublinbikes, and we are excited to be working with the team in RedClick to promote the benefits of the scheme and serve the community in Dublin together.”