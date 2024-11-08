Droga5 Dublin’s Playful Campaign for Smyths Toys

Droga5 Dublin has created a new seasonal campaign for Smyths Toys Superstore, one of the largest toy retailers in Europe.

The campaign, which will run across TV and social channels is also running in European markets that Smyths operates in, including France, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland. The campaign was developed following a competitive pitch process in early 2024 which was won by Droga5 Dublin.

With Christmas in mind, the campaign focuses on the “S-word” and the powerful, excited reaction that the very mention of Smyths Toys has on children.”

“Our Christmas ads are always focused on the joy and wonder that children experience when they think of toys and Smyths Toys, and this year, we wanted to have some extra fun with it,” says Sinead Byrne, European marketing director of Smyths Toys Superstores.

“The bleeped version is a playful nod to how irresistible our brand is for children, and we hope families enjoy the humour of it this festive season,” she says.

This campaign comes hot on the heels of the launch of the iconic Smyths Toys Superstores catalogue, a staple in millions of European homes in the lead up to the festive season. The catalogue cover was also developed by Droga5 Dublin and features characters from the new Christmas campaign.

According to Alex Ingarfield, creative director, Droga5 Dublin: “Smyths Toys is a very powerful set of words. Kids have a Pavlovian response to it – if parents let it slip, excitement and chaos ensues. So, we went all in on the brand’s name, pushing the campaign to the edge of madness. The result is a knowing nod to parents, but something that makes every kid giggle.”