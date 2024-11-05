Charley Stoney Set to Leave IAPI to Become CEO of EACA

Charley Stoney, the current CEO of IAPI is set to become the new CEO of the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA).

Stoney will take up her new role in February 2025 and a recruitment process to replace her in IAPI is already underway. She replaces Tamara Daltroff, who has been responsible for the significant expansion of the EACA over the past six years.

Representing Ireland, Stoney has worked closely with the EACA in the past and has served as the Chair of the National Associations Council on the EACA Board since 2022. She has also been instrumental in shaping the strategic agenda for the organisation during that time.

Well liked in the Irish advertising industry, Stoney has been the CEO of IAPI since 2018. During that time, she has transformed the association into the leading voice for the commercial creative industry in Ireland, almost doubling its membership.

Passionate about the business impact of great creative she was responsible for introducing the global marketing effectiveness awards programme, Effies, to the Irish market in 2021. She also drove the support of Ad Net Zero across the industry, resulting in Ireland becoming the first country outside the UK to adopt the programme. This year, she spear-headed the promotion of the Irish creative sector at Cannes Lions, including securing the first Enterprise Ireland trade mission to the festival.

Stoney is a passionate advocate for equality, having introduced the Female Futures Fund, a world-class female leadership programme for high potential talent. During her tenure, the equality at leadership level in the industry has radically improved, with a significant 41% of agency C Suite now being female.

Speaking about Stoney’s impending departure from IAPI, Abi Moran, president of IAPI said: “While in the immediate sense, this is a great loss for IAPI, Charley’s appointment is wonderful recognition of the growing strength and prowess of the Irish advertising industry, globally, and the entire Board couldn’t be prouder. Charley has been a truly extraordinary leader, steering IAPI with unwavering passion, warmth, and dedication. Her vision has elevated strategic leadership and innovation across the industry, establishing Ireland as a globally respected hub for commercial creativity. She has been a tireless advocate for responsible business practices, diversity, and inclusion, giving our industry a stronger and more influential voice at every level. Charley’s impact has been profound, and her legacy will continue to shape our path forward.”

“It is bittersweet to be embarking on my next chapter in Europe. I am so thrilled to take on this new challenge and I’m excited about shaping the future of EACA,” says Stoney.

“As I reflect on my time at IAPI, I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to elevate the value and reputation of this extraordinary industry and I will look back on the last six years with immense pride. I couldn’t have been more supported by the industry, the Board and my own team and together, we have achieved some great things for our members! I have made countless friends for life who will continue to be central to my work for the sector.”