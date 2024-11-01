Vhi Highlights Connected Service Offering in New Droga5 Campaign

With the all-important renewal period for health insurers now underway, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has rolled out a new campaign for Vhi that highlights the health insurer’s connected healthcare service.

Called “Because Your Health Means Everything” the campaign focuses on the collaboration between the doctors, nurses, specialists and clinicians at Vhi clinics and the “seamless connectivity” between them.

Based on the creative idea of ‘Where healthcare connects’, the campaign is running across radio, OOH and online, where the brand speaks to their range of services and how they work together.

“We are very proud of the connected care we deliver through our many healthcare services and clinics and we are delighted to bring this to life in this new campaign,” says Adam Bacon, head of marketing, Vhi. “ Our members and patients can avail of so many healthcare services from Vhi and this campaign showcases the breadth and depth of our offering,” he adds.

“With this new campaign for Vhi we’re flipping the narrative to their clinicians’ perspective,” says Ray Swan, creative director, Droga5 Dublin.

“How they connect with one another across patients, and how this allows them to see the bigger picture of any given patient’s whole health. We want to make the benefits of the Vhi connected approach to healthcare very tangible for its members.”

CREDITS

Client: Vhi

Orla Caffrey – Marketing Communications Manager

Roseanna Ellis – Digital Marketing Manager

Emmet O’Callaghan – Brand Manager – Advertising

Ciara Shaughnessy – Digital Marketing Specialist

Creative Agency- Droga5 Dublin

Creative Director – Ray Swan

Senior Copywriter – Anthony Ortuso

Senior Art Director – Lucas Oliveira

Strategy Director – Shane Kelly

Digital & Social Director – Sarah-Jane Lowes

Agency Director – Rosie Rogers

Account Director – Michelle Haaf

Senior Account Manager – Sarah Slevin

Head of Production – Jessica Bermingham

Senior Producer – Aisling O’Dwyer

Business Affairs Manager – Dominique Mulvaney

Production: Bodacious & Furlined

Director – Niall O’Brien

Irish Service Company – Pull the Trigger

Post Production – Screen Scene

Audio Post Production – Mutiny

Media Agency – Spark Foundry