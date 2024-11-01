Vhi Highlights Connected Service Offering in New Droga5 Campaign

With the all-important renewal period for health insurers now underway, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, has rolled out a new campaign for Vhi that highlights the health insurer’s connected healthcare service.
Called “Because Your Health Means Everything” the campaign focuses on the collaboration between the doctors, nurses, specialists and clinicians at Vhi clinics and the “seamless connectivity” between them.
Based on the creative idea of ‘Where healthcare connects’, the campaign is running across radio, OOH and online, where the brand speaks to their range of services and how they work together.
“We are very proud of the connected care we deliver through our many healthcare services and clinics and we are delighted to bring this to life in this new campaign,” says Adam Bacon, head of marketing, Vhi. “ Our members and patients can avail of so many healthcare services from Vhi and this campaign showcases the breadth and depth of our offering,” he adds.
“With this new campaign for Vhi we’re flipping the narrative to their clinicians’ perspective,” says Ray Swan, creative director, Droga5 Dublin.
“How they connect with one another across patients, and how this allows them to see the bigger picture of any given patient’s whole health. We want to make the benefits of the Vhi connected approach to healthcare very tangible for its members.”
CREDITS
Client: Vhi
Orla Caffrey – Marketing Communications Manager
Roseanna Ellis – Digital Marketing Manager
Emmet O’Callaghan – Brand Manager – Advertising
Ciara Shaughnessy – Digital Marketing Specialist
Creative Agency- Droga5 Dublin
Creative Director – Ray Swan
Senior Copywriter – Anthony Ortuso
Senior Art Director – Lucas Oliveira
Strategy Director – Shane Kelly
Digital & Social Director – Sarah-Jane Lowes
Agency Director – Rosie Rogers
Account Director – Michelle Haaf
Senior Account Manager – Sarah Slevin
Head of Production – Jessica Bermingham
Senior Producer – Aisling O’Dwyer
Business Affairs Manager – Dominique Mulvaney
Production: Bodacious & Furlined
Director – Niall O’Brien
Irish Service Company – Pull the Trigger
Post Production – Screen Scene
Audio Post Production – Mutiny
Media Agency – Spark Foundry