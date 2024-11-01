Legacy Communications Shortlisted for Agency of the Year at Global PR Awards

Having won PRCA Agency of the Year earlier in 2024, Legacy Communications has been shortlisted, along with two other agencies, for the prestigious Agency of the Year category in the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Global Awards, which take place in London on November 27 November.

The awards celebrate the most outstanding agencies and campaigns in global PR. The ICCO entry spans 2023 and 2024 and Legacy highlighted its international awards and growth in the digital PR space as well as its impact on the Irish market, delivering a range of creative communications services to some of the top brands in Ireland including Aldi, Energia, PTSB, Laya Healthcare, Asics and Molson Coors.