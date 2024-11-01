ASA to Host Webinar to Discuss Influencer Marketing Guidelines

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is hosting a free webinar on Influencer Marketing next Thursday, November 7 to discuss guidelines for commercial content on social media, how to correctly label ads and the importance of trust and transparency in influencer marketing.

The webinar will take place between 11:00am and 12:00pm is aimed at brands, seasoned influencers, and emerging content creators and will offer insight into advertising guidelines for influencers, helping participants gain a clear understanding of what #ad means, how to label commercial content correctly, and the responsibilities involved in promoting products or services on social media.

This webinar follows the release of new influencer Guidance introduced last year by the ASA and CCPC. Designed to clarify compliance requirements for influencers, brands and advertising partners, the Guidance outlines key standards for transparency, accuracy and responsible messaging in social media marketing.

Speakers at the webinar will include Orla Twomey, chief executive of ASA; Garron Noone, Musician, Comedian and Content Creator; Scott Guthrie, director general of Influencer Marketing Trade Body, who will moderate the discussion and Mark Walsh, head of marketing insights unit at CCPC.

Attendance is free but registration is required. To register click HERE.