Blessing Dosunmu Named as Breakthrough Scholar for 2024

Blessing Dosunmu, from Dublin, is this year’s Breakthrough Scholar for 2024, an initiative backed by Thinkhouse, TU Dublin and student accommodation Yugo.

Valued at €30,000, she will receive a career-changing opportunity that includes funding for a full time MSc. in Digital and Content Marketing at TU Dublin, comprehensive and immersive paid-for experience with Thinkhouse and student accommodation for the academic year.

“This scholarship means so much to me, it’s been a month since I was selected and I still find myself in disbelief that this is real. I’m someone who has always valued and prioritised my education, so I always knew that I would eventually do a masters. But barriers such as cost were always something that made me think that I would have to complete my masters at a later stage of my career.

“This scholarship has not only allowed me to complete my masters but it has also given me the opportunity to work for a leading marketing agency, something that I have always dreamed of doing. And to add to that, I get to do so while living in an accommodation near college, which will make the commute so much easier! It sounds silly but I feel like I get to live the best of both worlds and I’m so grateful to TU Dublin, Yugo and THINKHOUSE for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity. I truly feel like my life has been changed by the Breakthrough Scholarship and I’m so excited to enrich my knowledge about marketing through my studies at TU Dublin and my internship at THINKHOUSE.”

Dosunmu has already achieved a BSc in Business and Management at the Faculty of Business at TU Dublin. According to Dr. Etain Kidney, Head of School, Marketing and Entrepreneurship at TU Dublin: “I’m excited to see Blessing awarded the 2024 Breakthrough Scholarship through our partnership with Yugo and THINKHOUSE. This opportunity will transform her academic and professional journey, but I am confident she will also make a meaningful contribution to our learning environment, her classmates and the THINKHOUSE team. This scholarship is a vital step in breaking down barriers for students, and Blessing’s success is a shining example of the impact education and opportunity can have on shaping a more inclusive industry.”

Speaking about the scholarship, Kieran O’Donovan, head of client service, THINKHOUSE said “this scholarship is part of that positive change. We are delighted to welcome another talented Breakthrough Scholar into our team and we look forward to working with them and being part of their professional growth and development, and learning from them too.”