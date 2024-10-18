Advocates Ireland Meeting to Discuss a More Inclusive Industry



Advocates Ireland, the LGBTQ+ network for professionals working in advertising, marketing and media, will host an event to discuss the media’s role in making the wider media and advertising industry as inclusive as possible.

Hosted in conjunction with Core, Marketing Institute Ireland, IAPI, Queer Asian Pride Ireland and TU Dublin, the event will take place in TU Dublin on November 6 and will kick off at 8.30am.

The free-to-attend event will explore topics like how brand owners can improve the inclusivity of their brand through the management of media campaigns, what does your ad placement say about your brand and how to identify identify inclusive placement.

Tickets are free to industry members and available on a first-come, first-served basis and speakers will be announced over the next couple of weeks. To register to attend click HERE