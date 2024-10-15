TBWA Wins Creative Account for Denny Owner Pilgrim’s Europe

TBWA\ Ireland has picked up the creative account for food manufactuter Pilgrim Europe creative account following a competitive pitch.

Irish brands within the Pilgrim portfolio include Denny, Galtee, Fridge Raiders, Ballyfree and Moy Park. Other brands include Walls, Mattessons, Mr Brains, Oakhouse Foods, Rollover, and Lawson’s.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Pilgrim’s Europe and we are looking forward to collaborating with the team. TBWA\Ireland has a long history of building iconic Irish brands and it is a privilege to be collaborating on brands like Denny and Moy Park,” says Sinead Lee, executive client growth director, TBWA\Ireland.

“We we’re really impressed with TBWA\Ireland’s talent and enthusiasm for this brief. Their experience in FMCG coupled with what they can offer us from a Total

Brand World perspective across the full consumer and shopper experience is really exciting,” adds Ahsely Moran, marketing and category director Island of Ireland Pilgrim Europe.

“Our iconic brands and the innovation we have planned, presents massive growth potential in 2025 and beyond – TBWA\Ireland is undoubtedly the right communications partner for us to ensure we realise this potential.”

Des Creedon, executive creative director, TBWA\Ireland adds: “From the moment we

met the Pilgrims Europe team there was a super chemistry between us. Better still,

there was a real shared ambition for the brand. It really felt like we were all one team

working on the issues and looking at the opportunities that lie ahead. All in all, we’re

just delighted to bring home the bacon on this one. Sorry!”