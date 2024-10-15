The Tenth Man Acquires Hinterland Films

The Tenth Man, the agency and production business founded by former Paddy Power advertising director Ken Robertson, has acquired Hinterland Films for an undisclosed amount.

Set up in 2015 by Lorraine Geoghegan, Hinterland Films is a leading commercial film production company and has worked with brands like Beats by Dre, ESPN, Moncler, Budweiser and Guinness. It also represents a roster of international and award-winning directors.

As part of the takeover Geoghegan will assume the role of production director of Fearless Studios, the new name for The Tenth Man’s production offering. This move is part of a two year €2m investment strategy by The Tenth Man to fund the continued expansion of its production offering which is expected to lead to the creation of 20 new roles in its Dublin HQ.

“The acquisition of Hinterland Films is an important step in expanding our production capabilities. Lorraine has built an impressive business, and we believe this partnership will allow us to meet the market where the creative industry now needs to be. Clients increasingly demand genuinely relatable content, immersive storytelling and visual spectacles. Anything less than this makes a brand irrelevant, and this acquisition allows us to stay ahead of that curve, ” says Ken Roberstson.

“I’m excited to join The Tenth Man at this pivotal time. The agency has a revolutionary vision for the future of commercial production, and I’m looking forward to helping shape that through Fearless Studios. By combining Hinterland’s production expertise with The Tenth Man’s creative strength and cultural prowess, we’ll be able to offer clients a streamlined service that covers every aspect of film production,” adds Lorraine Geoghegan.

The rebranding to Fearless Studios will also see it roll out a broader range of services, including motion graphics, 3D animation, and post-production capabilities.

The acquisition comes at a time of rapid growth for The Tenth Man, which was founded in 2018 and has quickly expanded to a team of over 60 people spread across offices in Dublin and London, where it opened earlier this year.