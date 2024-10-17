PTSB and Electric Ireland are Top Sponsors of 2024 According to Onside Survey

PTSB’s sponsorship of the Irish Olympic and Paralympic teams and Electric Ireland’s sponsorship of Darkness into Light were voted as the top sponsors of 2024 according to the annual sponsorship survey carried out by sponsorship consultants Onside in association with the Marketing Institute Ireland.

Details of this year’s survey were presented at a sponsorship conference attended by many of the country’s top sponsorship and marketing professionals.

“2024 saw the Irish sponsorship industry launch into the Big Time. Irish sponsors were showcased on a global stage at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, where meaningful partnerships saw PTSB identified by marketing professionals as the brand that ‘won’ both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This vote placed PTSB ahead of global partners such as Coca Cola, Samsung, and Visa and was reinforced by the Irish public, who named PTSB as the most appealing sponsor of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” says Kim Kirwan, Director of Intelligence & Insight at Onside.

“Closer to home, 70% of marketing professionals felt that Lidl’s sponsorship of the LGFA delivered effective results for the sponsor and 65% of marketing professionals thought AIB’s sponsorship of the GAA Football All-Ireland Championship was an effective campaign,” she says.

The conference also heard that sponsorship continues to be one of the fastest growing elements of the marketing mix, rising to €227m in 2024, up 7% on the year before. The 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in addition to increased demand for sponsorship assets, has fuelled this growth.

“Sponsorship is an increasingly important strategic tool in the professional marketing mix, which is on track to surpass €250m annually,” says Shane McGonigle, CEO of the Marketing Institute. “Today we recognise and celebrate the unique contribution that sponsorship provides to business in the drive to create sustainable, competitive advantage that builds the bottom line for the business.”

Other brands recognised as delivering meaningful impact in sports and non-sports sponsorships included Allianz, Lidl, Ballygowan, Diageo, Three and Bord Gáis Energy.

The industry research also shows that Rhasidat Adeleke as the most marketable Irish sports star for 2025, followed by fellow Olympian Kellie Harrington with Rory McIlroy rounding out the top three.

Speaking about the brand's sponsorship of the Irish Olympic and Paralympic teams, Ger Mitchell, Chief Customer & People Officer PTSB said: "We are thrilled to have our title sponsorship of both the Irish Olympic and Irish Paralympic teams recognised as the top sports sponsorship of 2024.

“Like the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland, PTSB has deep roots in communities across the country and that’s why this partnership has worked so well. Whether through our ‘Raising a Nation’ campaign at the outset of the sponsorship over two and half years ago, or through our ‘Human Behind the Athlete’ campaign in the run up to the Games in Paris this summer, we have been extremely proud to activate this sponsorship every step of the way, and to enable our colleagues, customers and communities connect with, and show their support for, the exceptional athletes who represented Ireland so well.”

Speakers at this year’s Who Won Sponsorship Series event, held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, included Olympic Gold Medallist Rhys McClenaghan and Paralympians Ellen Keane and Orla Comerford who spoke about how collaboration with their sponsorship partners helped support and elevate opportunities on their journeys. Strategic Director of Wrexham AFC, Shaun Harvey also shared insights into how Wrexham has harnessed the power of sponsorship to rise from a local club to a global brand phenomenon.