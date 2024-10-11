Pluto Launches Powerful Campaign for Breast Cancer Ireland

Pluto the Agency has launched a new campaign for Breast Cancer Ireland to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Called “This is a Sign”, the campaign includes OOH, digital, experiential on street activations and some guerilla marketing is aimed at driving awareness around the eight signs and symptoms of the disease.

OOH executions include a 52ft x 26ft light projection on to Barnardo Square in Dublin city centre, 48 sheets, Luas Columns, AdShels and Digipods, ensuring that key campaign messages become an almost unmissable part of daily life during the month of October.

Simultaneously, the charity’s outreach coordinators based all over the country, are rolling out a series of complimentary seminars and talks to schools and community groups (including minority groups) on the subject of breast health.

The launch comes on foot of research findings that show that a worrying 46% of people asked, did not know what signs to look out for whilst self-checking, and a further 56% of people are self-checking ‘only when they remember’ to do so. The research also found that 11% of women ‘never’ check their breasts at all.

“We’re working hard to drive education around the fact that breast cancer is more than just a lump – and that there are in fact 7 other (lesser known) symtoms to be aware of,” says Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland.

“ Sadly every 29 seconds someone in the world is diagnosed with breast cancer, and breast cancer doesn’t discriminate, affecting women (and indeed men) of all ages, and ethnicities. Earlier detection saves lives, and it is precisely for this reason that we are urging people of all ages to arm themselves with the facts, and to take control of their own breast health. Our campaign, developed to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights critical information, in highly creative ways, that are impossible to ignore and will, we hope, help move the dial in terms of changing behaviours to help women identify any abnormalities as soon as these arise, and swiftly make an appointment with their GP for further investigation”

“At Pluto, we strive to make an impact for our clients. What better impact to make than raising awareness of the eight signs and symptoms of breast cancer. We were honoured to work with our fabulous clients in Breast Cancer Ireland on such an important campaign,” adds Ian McCabe, managing director, Pluto the Agency.