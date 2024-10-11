Glenveagh Showcases Communities in New Campaign from TBWA

Homebuilder Glenveagh has launched a new campaign as part of its brand platform, “Love Where You Live.”

Created by TBWA\Ireland, this new community campaign is running across TV/VOD, Cinema, Radio, Outdoor, Online and on Social Channels.

“The launch film is a celebration of community, a snapshot of the clubs, groups and volunteers that Glenveagh support every day. As part of Glenveagh’s commitment to building flourishing communities, not just high quality energy efficient homes, the company proudly support over 1,000 sports clubs, local groups and schools programmes,” according to the agency.

Featured in the campaign are Portrane Hockey Club, Tyrrelstown Cricket Club, the freewheeling Balrothery Cycling club, the bright new stars of St Ita’s football club and the fearless Bray Rowing Club. Glenveagh also sponsor the Nature Heroes programme and safety talks in schools, as well as First Responders volunteers, Tidy Towns and LGFA Gaelic4Girls.

According to Cameron McDonnell, Glenveagh’s head of marketing: ”At Glenveagh, we believe that the strength of a community is what really helps everyone really feel at home. We’re committed to making the lives of those who choose a Glenveagh home, and other communities around them, better all round.”

The AV spot was directed by Locky McKenna and produced by Rebecca Bourke from Assembly, with Mutiny Sound delivering the audio elements of the campaign. while the track that brings extra warmth to an already lively spot, is entitled By the Bay, from local Irish band Fizzy Orange.

“On any given day, Glenveagh are active in countless communities across Ireland. The breadth and scale of their involvement, reflects the varied interests of the people who live in those communities. It wasn’t as much a challenge, but a pleasure getting to see first-hand how they are playing a part,”. says Niamh McDermott, senior account director, TBWA\Ireland

According to Alan Byrne, Head of Copy, TBWA\Ireland, “The kernel of the campaign lies the thought ‘Love where you live isn’t just what we say, it’s what you do’. So we wanted to capture a celebration of community, through the real volunteers, players, coaches and teammates that come together every day. Locky captures the genuine moments between them brilliantly, with joy and authenticity. It’s a positive representation of all that’s good in community, a reminder of our best sides.”