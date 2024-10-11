Legacy Tackles Loneliness in New Rugby Campaign for Laya Healthcare

Laya healthcare has marked its sponsorship of Connacht Rugby, Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby with a new campaign to help combat loneliness in Ireland and to highlight the power of social connection offered by the rugby community.

Created in collaboration with Legacy Communications and produced by Roamer, the campaign is called “We are one. Always.” showcases the power of the sporting and rugby community in Ireland, in the journey to combat loneliness.

Following a piece of research carried out by laya healthcare, it emerged that loneliness is a silent and growing epidemic in Irish society which, if not caught in time, can have a substantial impact on the mental and physical health of the country. The topic is visually brought to life in the campaign through two key visuals; still and film.

The research noted that 1.8m of us will experience loneliness each rugby season and surprisingly, it impacts younger adults the most.

According to Legacy, “this insight informed the creative response developed and brought to life through film,” and the hero campaign film focuses on the experience of two key cohorts impacted by loneliness. The first is a younger woman in her 30s (25-44 showing as an impacted group) and a dad, as parents are another audience cohort impacted by loneliness.

“At every opportunity the research was leveraged to inform and support the campaign. The media plan is therefore focussed on the audience identified as 25-44 with the campaign being mainly driven by digital, social and OOH.”

To support this connection laya healthcare will be giving away tickets to upcoming matches for all three provincial teams, encouraging people to engage with friends old and new, supporting that social connection with in person match attendance.

Laya healthcare will continue these giveaways into 2025, along with other supporter initiatives to be announced in the new year..

According to Kevin Kent, head of marketing and consumer sales, laya healthcare: “At laya healthcare we were profoundly impacted by the findings of the research available on the topic and on the consequences that loneliness can have on your mental and physical health.

“As the proud Health and Wellbeing Partner for Connacht, Leinster and Munster Rugby we have seen firsthand the power of sport when it comes to uniting people and the positive impact it can have on health and wellbeing, particularly in the context of combating loneliness. This insight led campaign is something we are proud to launch in 2024 and will be building on into 2025 to include more opportunities for people to connect and get ahead of loneliness. We are proud to use our sponsorships with each of the three provincial clubs and looking forward to helping combat loneliness together over the coming years.”

Credits

Creative: Legacy Communications

Production: Roamer

Media Buying: Mindshare