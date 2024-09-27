Pluto Campaign Shines a Light on Neurodiversity in the Advertising Industry

Pluto the Agency has launched a powerful new campaign to raise awareness of the importance of embracing neurodiversity in the workplace, specifically within the creative industry.

The campaign is called ‘The strength that shapes us’ and looks at the real advantages that can come from a workplace embracing different ways of thinking, rather than shying away from them.

The campaign will run over the coming weeks and the photography was captured by leading Dublin photographer Leo Byrne.

As part of the campaign, Pluto undertook research on the subject in partnership with IAPI. The research revealed a number of interesting facts with over 50% of respondents considering themselves neurodivergent, although this information, for lots of different reasons, has not been shared with their employer.

In addition, over 90% of respondents feel that a conversation at interview stage around how they work best would be beneficial to both them and their employer.

The survey also noted that 60% of respondents feel that ‘lack of accommodation from an employer hinders neurodiverse people from staying in a position while over 70% of respondents feel that negative perceptions of neurodivergence result in a talent loss for the industry

According to Ian McCabe, managing director of Pluto the Agency: “Neurodiversity is something we deeply value at Pluto. We’ve had the pleasure of working with Neurodiversity Ireland before, but this year, we felt it was important to broaden the conversation within our industry.

“It’s about recognising and embracing the diverse ways people think and ensuring that everyone has what they need to thrive. Agencies can be fast-paced and chaotic—filled with noise, opinions, and shifting priorities. By combining neurotypical and neurodivergent thinking, we unlock new strengths that improve our work, our culture, and our results. It’s time we move beyond expecting everyone to operate in the same way and start creating environments where everyone can contribute their best.”

He continues: “In Pluto we have looked at making small changes to become more welcoming and understanding. We’ve changed our recruitment policies, we’ve looked at how meetings happen in the agency, we’ve even looked at when meetings happen and how long they take. They’re all small little changes, but they make a difference. We’ve a lot of work to do but we are taking the first steps to be better. We would love other agencies to do the same.”

Speaking from Worldwide Partners head office in Chicago, John Harris, President & CEO of Worldwide Partners adds:“Pluto is leading the charge in the vital area of neurodiversity within the marketing and creative industries. Their work with Neurodiversity Ireland and commitment to expanding the conversation globally is inspiring. Some agencies have embraced neurominority thinking more than others, but we can all learn from those fostering inclusive environments. By blending neurotypical and neurodivergent perspectives, we unlock strengths that not only improve individual experiences but elevate the entire industry.”