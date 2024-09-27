CarsIreland.ie Gets a Brand Makeover from The Public House

The Public House has launched a new brand positioning for the Mediahuis-owned CarsIreland.ie.
Over the past year, The Public House has been working on repositioning CarsIreland in Ireland’s car marketplace. The agency says it ultimately created a positioning which “allowed them to speak to a new target audience – an audience who is sick of constantly feeling like they’re on the back foot when buying or selling cars and are actively looking for a more straightforward way to navigate this process. CarsIreland provides that straightforward process.”
The new campaign is running across VOD, radio, OOH, social and digital.
Central to the campaign is Mr. Otto Motiv – CarsIreland’s new spokesperson, who the agency says is “the antithesis of used car salesmen who obfuscate the process, often through a ‘gift of the gab’ a trait usually celebrated in Ireland, but in this instance one that becomes more of a hindrance to the process.”
“Otto has the kind of be-all, end-all efficiency you just don’t find much in Ireland. He nerds out on handbooks, manuals, and terms and conditions. He absorbs all the ‘boring’ information and simplifies it for an audience who just want to get from A to B, and feel like someone has their back when they feel somewhat vulnerable. Otto is the epitome of what CarsIreland offers,” it says.
The campaign, brought to life by Motherland and director Sam McGrath, uses a lo-fi style that lets Otto shine while embracing CarsIreland’s commitment to only help customers without any excess flash or frivolity.
According to Ger Toher, Chief Operating Officer, CarsIreland: “Working with The Public House has been a fantastic experience. Their deep understanding of the challenges consumers face in the used car market really resonated with us. With this new campaign, we’re confident that CarsIreland will be able to provide the clear, straightforward support that buyers and sellers are looking for, and we’re excited to see how Otto Motiv will make that journey easier for so many people.”
Mikey Curran, Associate Creative Director, The Public House adds: “Having recently bought a used car, I recall doing test drives, and kicking tyres, not knowing what I was testing, nor how a tyre should feel on foot. I wish Otto had been there to steer me right. Now more than ever, we all need to feel support. CarsIreland can and will be that support system for many people.”
