Ipsos B&A to Host Webinar on Global Trends and their Impact on Ireland

Ipsos B&A to Host Webinar on Global Trends and their Impact on...

With 2025 fast approaching, Ipsos B&A will unveil the findings of a major piece of research that will outline nine key global and local on a free-to-attend webinar on Tuesday, October 8 between 10-11am.

“In Search of a New Consensus: From Tension to Intention” is the 2024 edition of Ipsos Global Trends. This comprehensive report provides “a renewed framework of nine global trends, drawing on insights from over 50,000 interviews conducted across 50 diverse markets, including Ireland.”

The webinar will be hosted by Luke Reaper, CEO, Ipsos B&A and Kieran O’Leary and Davina O’Donoghue, and they will share key provocations on how current global trends will prompt shifts, to explore these complexities and “uncover the implications for your industry and field of expertise.”

Ipsos Global Trends condenses a huge amounts of information, analysing five million data points to provide a nuanced view of societal trends and values. The report is the culmination of year-round efforts by a global network of experts and analysts who meticulously gather signals and identify macro forces shaping our world.

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE