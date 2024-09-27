IAB Ireland Webinar to Provide Snapshot of Growing Digital Audio Market

With digital audio continuing to gain considerable momentum within the wider media and advertising industry, IAB Ireland will host a free-to-attend Industry Snapshot webinar next Wednesday, October 2 at 2pm.

Organised by IAB Ireland’s Digital Audio Council, the webinar will cover a number of topics including best practice creative innovation, opportunities in digital audio for brands and some of the likely trends that are taking shape as the industry prepares for what is likely to be a busy 2025.

On hand will be experts in digital audio from companies, agencies and publishers like AudioOne, AudioXi, Core, Global, Mediahuis and Spotify. A number of case studies will also be presented while a panel discussion will discuss the growth of digital audio and the challenges and opportunities it presents for brands.

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. To sign up click HERE