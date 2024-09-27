Cuisine de France Celebrates 35 Years with New Campaign

Pluto the Agency has helped the bakery brand Cuisine de France mark its 35th anniversary with a new campaign that showcases how the traditional French baked products can take on a new Irish-style versatility.

As part of the campaign, the agency created a range of striking visual assets that playfully show common Irish twists on Cuisine de France’s product range. Whether it’s a ham & cheese croissant or a crisp sandwich, these are all familiar favourites easily identified by both target audiences.

In addition, Pluto ensured that the radio ad script leaned into both audiences as well, using a dad and daughter character dynamic. They used the same light-hearted tone here to play on Irish and French destination names, while reminding consumers that Cuisine de France’s products are freshly baked in stores every day.

“For the past 35 years, Cuisine de France has been weaving a little piece of France into Ireland’s food culture,” says Ian McCabe, managing director of the agency. “What began as a small bakery has become a cherished part of the food landscape, bringing the art of French baking to Irish homes, cafes and tables. To get to partner with the Cuisine de France team on bringing such an iconic brand’s story to life was a real honour for us.”