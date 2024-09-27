KICK Rolls Out Recruitment Campaign for Irish Air Corps

Building on the success of its “Be More” recruitment campaign for the Irish Defence Forces, KICK has launched its third campaign, this time for the Irish Air Corps.

Called ‘The Crew’, the campaign portrays the camaraderie, unity, and sense of purpose that define a career in the Air Corps. By capturing the different roles involved in getting an aircraft into the air, it highlights the varied career opportunities available, whilst conveying the pride and humanity at the heart of the Air Corps.

The campaign has been rolled out across TV, VOD as well as digital and social channels.

According to the agency, “the film shows that a career in the Air Corps is more than a job, with moments of camaraderie together with exciting, air-to-air sequences, offering potential recruits a glimpse into a life of adventure, teamwork, and purpose.

Directed by Michael Geoghegan and produced by Gary Moore of Saturday Films, the film was shot over three days over the Irish Sea and Casement Aerodrome. Working with Lt. Col. Maeve O’Grady, Comdt. Brian Lane, Capt. Neill Dunne, Capt. Colin Treacy and Lts. Aaron Bolas and Gavin Delaney, the campaign is intended to increase the number of recruits to the Irish Air Corps.

“KICK provided us with a complete service including research, strategic planning, creative development and project management. We have been impressed with KICK’s enthusiasm and creativity to deliver an impactful solution to our requirements. Their attention to detail means we now have a body of work that far exceeds the requirements articulated in that initial meeting,” says Lt. Col Maeve O’Grady.

“We are delighted to have created and produced the third ad in the Be More recruitment brand platform. The platform is beginning to deliver results for the DF in terms of an increase in those applying to enlist. Effective brand solutions are at the very core of what we deliver and we are grateful to the DF for this opportunity,” adds KICK’s John Breslin.

Credits

Client Service Director: John Breslin

Account Manager: Jade Hanley

Strategic Planner: Neil McKenna

Creative Director: Art: Paudge Donaghy

Creative Director/ Copy: Emmet Wright

Agency Producer: Fiona McGarry

Director: Michael Geoghegan @Saturday Films

Producer: Gary Moore @Saturday Films

DOP: Narayan van Maele

Editor: Stevie Russel @ Screen Scene

Sound: Dean Jones @ Scimitar Sound