Yoplait Spoons Up Major OOH Campaign to Promote its Skyr Range

With the popularity of high-protein yogurts and drinks continuing to grow, Yoplait Ireland has launched an extensive and vibrant out-of-home (OOH) campaign to promote its Skyr yogurt range.

The campaign has rolled out across major cities nationwide and encourages people to make better choices for their morning routine by incorporating Skyr into their breakfast.

In collaboration with media partners Wavemaker and Posterplan, the OOH campaign strategically targets consumers at key touchpoints throughout their day including travel hubs, retail environments, and high-traffic roadside locations.

To maximise the campaign’s impact, Yoplait Ireland also unveiled a 3D execution at Ushers Quay in Dublin.

The installation produced by Eclipse Media, features a striking, halo-lit 2D giant bowl of muesli that extends beyond the board’s dimensions, paired with a 3D representation of the Skyr yogurt product.

According to Susan Murtagh, client director, Posterplan: “Our research shows that September is more than just back-to-school season; 58% of consumers seek to adopt healthier eating habits after the summer holidays. Launching this campaign at this time allows us to connect with people when health and wellness are at the forefront of their minds.”

“Most Irish consumers are already food smart and realise the key benefits that arise from including adequate protein in their diets,” says Deirdre Lowry, brand manager, Yoplait Ireland.

“Growth in this category already demonstrates that consumers are moving away from cereals in favour of strained yogurt making this the perfect time for our new Yoplait SKYR OOH campaign activity with Wavemaker & Posterplan”