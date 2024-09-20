Havas Dublin Rolls Out New Global Campaign for Birra Moretti

Havas Dublin has launched a new global campaign for a sub-brand of Birra Moretti called Sale Di Mare.

The Heineken-owned brand is an unfiltered lager brewed with a hint of sea salt and the new global campaign was filmed on location in the Italian towns of Tellaro and Vernazza, which are set in the heart of Cinque Terre, a UNESCO world heritage site renowned for its picturesque villages and coastal views.

“Birra Moretti Sale Di Mare represents an exciting new chapter in the Birra Moretti story. As an unfiltered lager made with authentic Italian sea salt, Sale Di Mare offers consumers the opportunity to get to know another side of Italy, with all of the refreshment they love our brand for,” said Alison Payne, global brand director, Birra Moretti.

The campaign’s hero TVC was produced by Movie Magic International and directed by Ali Ali, one of the ten most awarded commercials directors in the world.

In the film, viewers see an ice-cold crate of Sale Di Mare as it arrives in a small fishing village and is transported by some curious and thirsty locals to their favourite bar, where they wait for it to be judged by the one person they can trust – Vincenzo the barman. Along the way, we meet a diverse cast of locals, who draw on their community spirit in innovative and improvised ways to ensure the crate reaches its final destination.

“For our second global campaign for Birra Moretti, we were delighted to have the opportunity to once again be a part of this iconic beer’s history of rich and authentic storytelling and bring a new side of then brand to life”, said Gary Boylan, creative director, Havas Dublin.

The film is supported by an extensive digital and print campaign which depicts additional stories from the world of Sale Di Mare.

