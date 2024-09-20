Home Events Wolfgang Webinar to Discuss Benefits of Server Side Tracking

Wolfgang Digital will be hosting a free webinar next month for marketers and advertisers to explore how server-side tracking can help businesses tackle data collection and privacy challenges while still maintaining the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns.

Called Moving from the Dark Side to Server Side the webinar will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 2pm and will last approximately 45 minutes

The webinar will also explire the benefits of server-side tracking such as improved data security, accuracy and compliance including case studies.

To attend this free webinar, click HERE 

 

