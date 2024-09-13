New Podcast Series Explores ‘The Story of Advertising’

A new 11-part podcast series called The Story of Advertising (And My Part in its Downfall) has been launched by Stuart Fogarty, one of the Irish advertising industry’s leading lights over the last 40 years.

The new series, which is available on audio platforms like Spotify, Acast, Buzzsprout will explore the history of advertising, how it started and why and how agencies we know today emerged. As the series progresses, Fogarty says it will explore the Mad Men era of the 1950s and the growth of the holding companies that now preside over the industry like a Colossus.

In later episodes, famous global and national campaigns will be examined including some iconic advertising from times gone by. The new series will also recall some of the Irish industry’s legendary agency brands like OKB, Arks, McConnell’s, Hunters, Doherty’s, O’Connor O’Sullivan and AFA.

“But this is the story of media, of advertising agencies and how they all contributed to the state we’re in now…and, of course, my part in its downfall,” Fogarty says.

A former president and fellow of IAPI, Fogarty is a former owner and CEO of McConnells Advertising at a time when it was the largest agency in Ireland. He is also a former CEO of AFA O’Meara and was one of the founding shareholders/directors of Core Media. Fogarty is currently the founder and CEO of the media buying platform, Admatic.

To listen to the first episode of The Story of Advertising (And My Part in its Downfall) click HERE