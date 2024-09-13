Boys+Girls Urge Men to Check their Pee in New Campaign for Marie Keating Foundation

Boys+Girls has created a new campaign for The Marie Keating Foundation aimed at encouraging men to be more vigilant when it comes to spotting the early signs of prostate cancer.

The new campaign is called “Pay Attention to Your Pee’ and aims to reframe urination changes as important health signals rather than embarrassing inconveniences. By highlighting the symptoms and normalizing discussions around urination it aims to make the topic more relatable, less taboo and encourage early detection and action. The campaign is a multi-channel initiative designed to reach men across various platforms.

According to the Marie Keating Foundation, men, especially those in middle age, often overlook health concerns, especially when it’s something as personal as urination. Yet, they are quick to tinker with other problems—a leaky tap, a sputtering car engine, a faulty boiler. The campaign leverages this insight between men’s instinct to fix everyday issues and the need to be proactive about their health. The VOD highlights the potential early warnings of prostate issues using humor and a troublesome hose to grab attention.

According to Dean Ryan, senior art director at Boys + Girls: “Men are willing to fix everything except themselves. With this campaign, we want to change that mindset by using humor to encourage men to take their health seriously. We pee everyday, why not use that time to check our stream? Paying attention to your pee could save your life, and we want that message to resonate across the country. ”

“Men typically get a bad reputation for not speaking about their health, but when resources and supports are put in place, we see that this is not the case, and men love to talk and learn from each other,” says Helen Forristal, urology nurse specialist and director of nursing services at the Marie Keating Foundation.

“Our message this year is a simple one, if you are 50, ask your GP to consider checking your PSA levels. If you are between 40-45 with a family history of prostate or breast cancer, have that conversation. It could save your life,” she adds.

The campaign is running across video, audio and OOH.

Credits

Boys & Girls:

Chief Creative Office: Rory Hamiliton

Senior Art Director: Dean Ryan

Senior Copywriter: Michael Whelan

Senior Copywriter: Niamh Ryan

Art Direction: Conor Marron

Agency Head of Production: Derek Doyle

Producer: Alex Cullen

Head of Design: Colm Coonagh

Finish Art: Simon Ross

Executive Relationship Director: Caroline Keogh

Account Executive: Conor Roche

Head of Operations: Lauren McNinny

Motion Designer: Robin Winchester

Junior Motion Designer: Ruby Valdez

Client: Marie Keating Foundation:

Chief Executive Officer: Liz Yeates

Communications Manager: Jayne O’Toole

Director of Communications & Public Affairs: Cathy Gray

Urology Nurse Specialist & Director of Nursing Services: Helen Forristal

Production:

Director: Darragh Carey

DP: Ignas Laugalis

Sound Recordist: Pete Carey

1st AC: Oisin Gallagher

Gaffer: Eoghan Hand

Best Boy: Kyle Walsh

Napkin Producer: Laurie Easterby

Film FX Ireland: Brendan Byrne

Cast:

Actor: Danny Kehoe

Voice Over: Karl Spain

Post Production: Raygun

Sound Engineer: Steve Maher

Senior Colourist Leondro Arouca

Production: Ciara Walsh

Production: Elaine Brennan O’Dwyer