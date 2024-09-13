It’s Showtime in the ILAC Centre With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Release

As part of the premier and roll out of the movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” the digital out-of-home (DOOH) company No Limit Branding (NLB) has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery, OMD, Posterplan and ILAC Centre to produce an immersive experience for cinema goers.

The movie, director Tim Burton’s follow-up to the 1988 cult movie classic, opened on September 6.

The immersive experience included a fully wrapped external and internal takeover of the lifts, characters from the move and a 100% share of voice on full motion screens with sound.

“We were delighted to be involved in this Beetlejuice-Beetlejuice campaign not only from a creative point of view but the execution as well,” says Simon Cowburn, head of creative studio, No limit Branding.

Ross Cunningham, client director with Posterplan adds: ‘We were delighted to work with WB, OMD and NLB on this eye-catching lift takeover in the ILAC shopping centre. The creative captures the spirit of the film and is brought to life in an innovative way that cannot be missed by our audience.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery, No Limit Branding & Posterplan to launch an OOH campaign for the release of the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” adds Egle Jankeviciene, group client director,OMD.

“We are always looking for innovative solutions to bring our campaigns to life in a fun and engaging way, and our partners at No Limit Branding and Poster Plan have done exactly that. The campaign features a fully wrapped lift with sound and video at ILAC Centre, creating a unique and captivating experience that is not to be missed. This campaign will engage not only shoppers, but also cinema-goers, making it an unforgettable part of the movie release, “ she adds.

No Limit Branding is a new DOOH (Digital Out of Home) full-motion with sound advertising network, with advertising screens already in hundreds of high footfall locations in both Ireland and Northern Ireland. They specialise in placing advertising not already served by digital screens across retail and other high footfall public locations, differentiated by using high quality screens that allow video & audio content to be played at the same time whilst also delivering advanced audience analytics. They also offer immersive advertising specials like this Beetlejuice campaign in many of these centres.