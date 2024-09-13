Repak Urges Consumers to Recycle Creatively in New Campaign from The Brill Building

The Brill Building has created a new campaign for Repak which aims to “change the way Ireland recycles packaging.”

The campaign, which is called “The Most Sorted” calls on businesses and the pubic to reduce the amount of packaging that goes to waste by sending material “clean, dry and loose.”

The integrated campaign creative takes a distinctive and creative approach to its behaviour change message with the visual effects in TV, OOH, Social and web showing what might happen if we could see the packaging lingering in the atmosphere rather than ‘out of sight out of mind’.

According to newly appointed CEO of Repak, Zoe Kavanagh: “Research conducted for Repak in two phases in 2023 and 2024 identified that businesses and the public want to do the right thing when it comes to recycling but often are unsure how. Worse, at its most extreme, this can manifest as a ‘Better to do nothing than do it wrong’ fear so it was very important for the campaign not just to educate on proper recycling but to motivate from a place that is supportive, hopeful and positive. We are excited to help achieve more for Ireland and the planet’s future.”

“The challenge was to create communications that were distinctive, unlike standard public messaging to achieve the standout and memorability we always strive for,” says Roisin Keown, CEO and ECD, The Brill Building.

“We’re really appreciative of the trust the Repak team have placed in the idea to achieve something surprising and that should result in a step-change for Ireland’s recycling habits,” she adds.

