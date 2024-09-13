Repak Urges Consumers to Recycle Creatively in New Campaign from The Brill Building

The Brill Building has created a new campaign for Repak which aims to “change the way Ireland recycles packaging.”
The campaign, which is called “The Most Sorted” calls on businesses and the pubic to reduce the amount of packaging that goes to waste by sending material “clean, dry and loose.”
The integrated campaign creative takes a distinctive and creative approach to its behaviour change message with the visual effects in TV, OOH, Social and web showing what might happen if we could see the packaging lingering in the atmosphere rather than ‘out of sight out of mind’.
According to newly appointed CEO of Repak, Zoe Kavanagh: “Research conducted for Repak in two phases in 2023 and 2024 identified that businesses and the public want to do the right thing when it comes to recycling but often are unsure how. Worse, at its most extreme, this can manifest as a ‘Better to do nothing than do it wrong’ fear so it was very important for the campaign not just to educate on proper recycling but to motivate from a place that is supportive, hopeful and positive. We are excited to help achieve more for Ireland and the planet’s future.”
“The challenge was to create communications that were distinctive, unlike standard public messaging to achieve the standout and memorability we always strive for,” says Roisin Keown, CEO and ECD, The Brill Building.
“We’re really appreciative of the trust the Repak team have placed in the idea to achieve something surprising and that should result in a step-change for Ireland’s recycling habits,” she adds.
Credits
Client: Repak
CEO: Zoe Kavanagh
Marketing Director: Laura Sherry
Head of Social & Digital Marketing Manager: Melissa Dunne
Agency: The Brill Building
ECD: Roisin Keown
Creative Lead Director: Peter Snodden
Copywriter: John McMahon
Project Lead: Eleanor McCarthy
Design: Shane O’Riordan, Gayle Briody
Production Company: Banjoman
Director; Henry Littlechild
Producer : Matt D’Arcy
DOP: Burchii Wojnar
Editor: Rob Hegarty
Post-Production: lGabha Studios
Motion: Televisor: Daniel Morris
Post Producer: Dafydd Upsdell
Director: Michal Berezowski
Sound: Scimitar Sound
Sound Engineer: Dean Jones
Original Music: Christy Leech
Photographer: Liam Murphy
Retoucher Alexis Goodwin