Effie Awards Ireland 2024 Finalists Announced

IAPI has announced the finalists for the Effie Awards Ireland 2024 which will be held on October 18 in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
As in previous years, this year’s Effie Awards Ireland have once again attracted a diverse range of submissions from the industry and the scene is now set for a highly competitive awards programme with a total of twenty agencies in the running for a coveted Effie.
According to IAPI, “those who have been recognised as finalists have demonstrated their ability to leverage creativity and strategic thinking to achieve impactful results for their clients.”
“Effie stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness,” says Tom Kinsella, managing director, homes with AIB and this year’s chair of the Effie Awards jury.
“I commend those that have made it to the list of finalists for the 2024 awards. The competitive pool of entries submitted were narrowed down to 30 finalists following intense discussion and scrutiny. The entries showcase the work of 20 agencies and 25 clients across a broad stroke of industry categories and disciplines. All the participating agencies and clients have worked hard to deliver high quality submissions, and we wish them all the best of luck!”
Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI said; “Effie Awards Ireland is the only Internationally recognised awards programme in the Irish market, providing us with a standardised global benchmark for marketing effectiveness and a valuable opportunity for Irish brands and agencies to pitch themselves against their international peers in Global & European Best of the Best awards.
With many entries, and a particularly high standard of submissions, the judges did not have an easy time deciding on the finalists. So, we extend our thanks to the whole panel of judges across Round 1 and Round 2 that leant their voice to the discussion and offer our congratulations to every finalist for getting this far – it’s a real achievement.”
A full list of all the agencies and brands that have made it to the finals of Effie Awards Ireland 2024 is below.
Effie Awards Ireland 2024 Finalists
Automotive & Transportation
Campaign Entry Title: How a more human airline took flight fast
Brand / Client: Aer Lingus
Agency / Agencies: Droga5 Dublin & OMD Ireland
Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)
Campaign Entry Title: Bord Bia Organics: The Story of More
Brand / Client: Bord Bia
Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls & Wavemaker Ireland
Finance & Insurance Services
Campaign Entry Title: How telling Irish female’s lived truth transformed Irish Life Health’s growth trajectory
Brand / Client: Irish Life Health
Agency / Agencies: Folk VML & Core
Campaign Entry Title: Because Life Never Gets Old
Brand / Client: Spry Finance
Agency / Agencies: Javelin
Campaign Entry Title: From Permanent TSB to PTSB: Our Altogether More Human Transformation Story
Brand / Client: PTSB
Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & denstu Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: Power to the Mortgage People
Brand / Client: EBS
Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: Winning back our heartland by reminding Ireland what FBD stands for
Brand / Client: FBD Insurance
Agency / Agencies: The Public House & PHD Ireland
FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics
Campaign Entry Title: PhoneWatch: Stealing an Advantage
Brand / Client: PhoneWatch
Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls
Campaign Entry Title: How giving women’s football a glass and a half of support helped Cadbury kick some goals of its own
Brand / Client: Cadbury
Agency / Agencies: The Public House & Core
IT, Telecoms & Utilities
Campaign Entry Title: Outstanding Belief Delivering Outstanding Performance
Brand / Client: Sky
Agency / Agencies: Core
Campaign Entry Title: Unleashing our Play: How Virgin Media won over Cork and defended Dublin
Brand / Client: Virgin Media
Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & OMD Ireland
Leisure: Entertainment, Media, Sport, Travel & Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Gaming
Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth
Brand / Client: Tourism Northern Ireland
Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland
Media Idea or Innovation
Campaign Entry Title: Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners
Brand / Client: Dublin Samaritans
Agency / Agencies: Droga5 Dublin
New Product or Service / Renaissance
Campaign Entry Title: The biggest launch in 20 years
Brand / Client: BYD
Agency / Agencies: Core
Campaign Entry Title: From Permanent TSB to PTSB: Our Altogether More Human Transformation Story
Brand / Client: PTSB
Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & denstu Ireland
Non-Profits
Campaign Entry Title: The Visit
Brand / Client: ALONE
Agency / Agencies: Bonfire & Media 365
Campaign Entry Title: Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners
Brand / Client: Dublin Samaritans
Agency / Agencies: Droga5 Dublin
Campaign Entry Title: Imagine everyone could say hello to everyone
Brand / Client: Lámh
Agency / Agencies: Ringers Creative & dentsu Ireland
Positive Change – LIMITED to For Profit Brands
Campaign Entry Title: Busting the myth: reducing carbon emissions while maintaining business performance
Brand / Client: Škoda Ireland
Agency / Agencies: PHD Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: The Grass Roots Movement: A New Era For Dairy
Brand / Client: National Dairy Council
Agency / Agencies: The Brill Building
Public Service & Government
Campaign Entry Title: How the Tin Man returned to help us rediscover the heart of Christmas
Brand / Client: An Post
Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls & Core
Campaign Entry Title: Threatening to share intimate images is a crime with serious consequences
Brand / Client: Department of Justice
Agency / Agencies: Javelin & PHD Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: Taking back control: Persuading people who smoke to QUIT a toxic relationship.
Brand / Client: HSE Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Core
Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth
Brand / Client: Tourism Northern Ireland
Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland
Small Budget – less than €50k
Campaign Entry Title: Night Lights at Beyond The Trees Avondale
Brand / Client: Beyond The Trees Avondale
Agency / Agencies: OLIVER Ireland
Sponsorship
Campaign Entry Title: Game-changing connections: Reimagining network reliability through rugby
Brand / Client: Vodafone
Agency / Agencies: Folk VML & dentsu Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: A glass and a half full of local effectiveness
Brand / Client: Cadbury
Agency / Agencies: The Public House & Core
Sustained Success
Campaign Entry Title: Deep RiverRock Nice One!
Brand / Client: Deep RiverRock
Agency / Agencies: Edelman Ireland & Mindshare Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: From stagnation to sustained success – how a strategy of courage helped Allianz to soar
Brand / Client: Allianz Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin
Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear – Sustaining Giant Visitor Growth for Tourism Northern Ireland
Brand / Client: Tourism Northern Ireland
Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland