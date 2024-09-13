Effie Awards Ireland 2024 Finalists Announced

IAPI has announced the finalists for the Effie Awards Ireland 2024 which will be held on October 18 in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

As in previous years, this year’s Effie Awards Ireland have once again attracted a diverse range of submissions from the industry and the scene is now set for a highly competitive awards programme with a total of twenty agencies in the running for a coveted Effie.

According to IAPI, “those who have been recognised as finalists have demonstrated their ability to leverage creativity and strategic thinking to achieve impactful results for their clients.”

“Effie stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness,” says Tom Kinsella, managing director, homes with AIB and this year’s chair of the Effie Awards jury.

“I commend those that have made it to the list of finalists for the 2024 awards. The competitive pool of entries submitted were narrowed down to 30 finalists following intense discussion and scrutiny. The entries showcase the work of 20 agencies and 25 clients across a broad stroke of industry categories and disciplines. All the participating agencies and clients have worked hard to deliver high quality submissions, and we wish them all the best of luck!”

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI said; “Effie Awards Ireland is the only Internationally recognised awards programme in the Irish market, providing us with a standardised global benchmark for marketing effectiveness and a valuable opportunity for Irish brands and agencies to pitch themselves against their international peers in Global & European Best of the Best awards.

With many entries, and a particularly high standard of submissions, the judges did not have an easy time deciding on the finalists. So, we extend our thanks to the whole panel of judges across Round 1 and Round 2 that leant their voice to the discussion and offer our congratulations to every finalist for getting this far – it’s a real achievement.”

A full list of all the agencies and brands that have made it to the finals of Effie Awards Ireland 2024 is below.

Effie Awards Ireland 2024 Finalists

Automotive & Transportation

Campaign Entry Title: How a more human airline took flight fast

Brand / Client: Aer Lingus

Agency / Agencies: Droga5 Dublin & OMD Ireland

Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)

Campaign Entry Title: Bord Bia Organics: The Story of More

Brand / Client: Bord Bia

Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls & Wavemaker Ireland

Finance & Insurance Services

Campaign Entry Title: How telling Irish female’s lived truth transformed Irish Life Health’s growth trajectory

Brand / Client: Irish Life Health

Agency / Agencies: Folk VML & Core

Campaign Entry Title: Because Life Never Gets Old

Brand / Client: Spry Finance

Agency / Agencies: Javelin

Campaign Entry Title: From Permanent TSB to PTSB: Our Altogether More Human Transformation Story

Brand / Client: PTSB

Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & denstu Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: Power to the Mortgage People

Brand / Client: EBS

Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: Winning back our heartland by reminding Ireland what FBD stands for

Brand / Client: FBD Insurance

Agency / Agencies: The Public House & PHD Ireland

FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics

Campaign Entry Title: PhoneWatch: Stealing an Advantage

Brand / Client: PhoneWatch

Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls

Campaign Entry Title: How giving women’s football a glass and a half of support helped Cadbury kick some goals of its own

Brand / Client: Cadbury

Agency / Agencies: The Public House & Core

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

Campaign Entry Title: Outstanding Belief Delivering Outstanding Performance

Brand / Client: Sky

Agency / Agencies: Core

Campaign Entry Title: Unleashing our Play: How Virgin Media won over Cork and defended Dublin

Brand / Client: Virgin Media

Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & OMD Ireland

Leisure: Entertainment, Media, Sport, Travel & Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Gaming

Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth

Brand / Client: Tourism Northern Ireland

Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland

Media Idea or Innovation

Campaign Entry Title: Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners

Brand / Client: Dublin Samaritans

Agency / Agencies: Droga5 Dublin

New Product or Service / Renaissance

Campaign Entry Title: The biggest launch in 20 years

Brand / Client: BYD

Agency / Agencies: Core

Non-Profits

Campaign Entry Title: The Visit

Brand / Client: ALONE

Agency / Agencies: Bonfire & Media 365

Campaign Entry Title: Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners

Brand / Client: Dublin Samaritans

Agency / Agencies: Droga5 Dublin

Campaign Entry Title: Imagine everyone could say hello to everyone

Brand / Client: Lámh

Agency / Agencies: Ringers Creative & dentsu Ireland

Positive Change – LIMITED to For Profit Brands

Campaign Entry Title: Busting the myth: reducing carbon emissions while maintaining business performance

Brand / Client: Škoda Ireland

Agency / Agencies: PHD Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: The Grass Roots Movement: A New Era For Dairy

Brand / Client: National Dairy Council

Agency / Agencies: The Brill Building

Public Service & Government

Campaign Entry Title: How the Tin Man returned to help us rediscover the heart of Christmas

Brand / Client: An Post

Agency / Agencies: Boys + Girls & Core

Campaign Entry Title: Threatening to share intimate images is a crime with serious consequences

Brand / Client: Department of Justice

Agency / Agencies: Javelin & PHD Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: Taking back control: Persuading people who smoke to QUIT a toxic relationship.

Brand / Client: HSE Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Publicis Dublin & Core

Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth

Brand / Client: Tourism Northern Ireland

Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland

Small Budget – less than €50k

Campaign Entry Title: Night Lights at Beyond The Trees Avondale

Brand / Client: Beyond The Trees Avondale

Agency / Agencies: OLIVER Ireland

Sponsorship

Campaign Entry Title: Game-changing connections: Reimagining network reliability through rugby

Brand / Client: Vodafone

Agency / Agencies: Folk VML & dentsu Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: A glass and a half full of local effectiveness

Brand / Client: Cadbury

Agency / Agencies: The Public House & Core

Sustained Success

Campaign Entry Title: Deep RiverRock Nice One!

Brand / Client: Deep RiverRock

Agency / Agencies: Edelman Ireland & Mindshare Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: From stagnation to sustained success – how a strategy of courage helped Allianz to soar

Brand / Client: Allianz Ireland

Agency / Agencies: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear – Sustaining Giant Visitor Growth for Tourism Northern Ireland

Brand / Client: Tourism Northern Ireland

Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland