RTE Looking to Make Over €1m from Late Late Toy Show

With the Late Late Show set to return to TV screens tonight, RTÉ is looking to secure over €1m from advertising and sponsorship for the highly popular Toy Show which will be broadcast on December 6.

The broadcaster is looking to secure €868,000 from a number of different advertising packages during the show which is hosted by Patrick Kielty. Last year it attracted 1.7m viewers across its live and streaming platforms in 2023 with as many as 550,000 watching it on the RTÉ Player.

The top advertising package of offer is valued at €95,000 and includes the first slot in the first ad break as well as the repeat show the same weekend. In addition, the same positioning is guaranteed for 250,000 impressions on the RTÉ Player.

The remaining packages vary from €80,000, depending on positioning, down to €70,000. A total of 10 packages are available across the different ad breaks which, when combined, could yield the broadcaster €868,000.

On top of this, brands looking to give away product to the audience- an important part of the Toy Show’s live experience- will be expected to pay a media fee of €15,000 each. In addition, they will have to offer 240 prizes, each worth a minimum of €150. If the broadcaster is successful in attracting just eight sponsors to give away prizes on the night, it could bring the advertising and sponsorship total to over €1m, a new record for the popular TV show.

Apart from the commercial importance of the Toy Show to the broadcaster, it has also raised vital funds for many children’s charities around the country and last year the total amount raised came to €3.6m.