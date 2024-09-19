Maxine Hands Appointed as Head of Global Media & Digital at Tourism Ireland

Maxine Hands, the former general manager of dentsu X in Ireland has been appointed as head of global media and digital with Tourism Ireland.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Maxine Hands to the role of Head of Global Media & Digital, following an extensive competition,” says Aidan Power, director of marketing with Tourism Ireland.

“She brings a wealth of marketing and business experience – spanning media, digital, marketing, consumer insights and market analysis – as well as a very strong track record of achievement. Maxine takes up this key strategic position in our organisation at an exciting time, as Tourism Ireland works to increase the value of overseas tourism to the island of Ireland, sustainably supporting economies, communities and the environment,” Power adds.

Apart from leading the organisation’s global media and digital team, she will oversee its consumer digital platforms and collaborate with internal teams and external suppliers, including agencies, to ensure that Tourism Ireland’s “media and digital efforts are aligned with business goals – in order to deliver on Tourism Ireland’s ambition to increase the value of overseas tourism to the island of Ireland.”

With over 20 years experience in the media business, she previously held senior leadership roles with dentsu in Ireland, most recently as general manager of dentsu X. Prior to joining dentsu in 2012, she worked for a number of other media agencies including Universal McCann, Zenith Optimedia and PHD.