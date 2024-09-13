Belief at the Core of Sky Campaign Supporting National Football Teams

Core has rolled out a new campaign for Sky Ireland as part of the broadcaster’s sponsorship of both National Football Teams of Ireland.
The new campaign, which is called “Bound By Belief”, is designed to drive awareness of Sky’s sponsorship of the National Football Teams while “strengthening affinity towards the brand in Ireland.”
The new campaign, which kicked off ahead of the recent men’s international matches against England and Greece, is running across TV, OOH, digital, social and online video. Apart from the creative, Core also delivered inputs from its research, strategy and sponsorship practices.
The campaign builds on the early success of Sky’s award-winning “OUTBELIEVE” campaign which was launched by Sky in 2022 when Sky became the primary partner of the Women’s National Team. Earlier this year, Sky extended the sponsorship to include the Men’s National Team until the end of 2028.
Commenting on the campaign, Caroline Donnellan, Director of Marketing & Brand at Sky & NOW, said:
“We are thrilled to unveil our latest campaign, ‘Bound By Belief’, which celebrates Sky’s partnership of the Men’s and Women’s National Teams. We are proud to support two dynamic and inspiring teams, and we believe our new campaign will inspire the nation as well as the next generation to stand up and get behind them,” says Caroline Donnellan, director of marketing & brand, Sky and Now.
“Belief sits at the heart of the Sky brand. It was central to OUTBELIEVE, and that same DNA runs through Bound By Belief,” adds Catriona Ni Laoire, managing director, Core Creative.
“Sky’s dual sponsorship of both national teams is a historic moment in Irish football. Not only does it bind the teams, but it is a unifying force for football supporters across Ireland. Bound By Belief reflects their unwavering commitment to stand together, because when you play Ireland, you play all of us! We’re so proud to continue this exciting journey with Sky, celebrating a new chapter in Irish football and this groundbreaking sponsorship”.
Credits
Cient: Sky Ireland
Director of Marketing and Brand: Caroline Donnellan
Head of Brand and Marketing Creative: Kieran Forde
Head of Marketing Media: Melissa Byrne
Marketing Controller: Louise O’Mahony
Marketing Manager: Steph Fortune
Media Manager: Cat McKeown
Agency: Core
MD Core Creative: Caitriona Ni Laoire
MD Core Sponsorship: Jill Downey
Strategy Director: Shane Doyle
Business Director: Kate O’Callaghan, Business Director
Senior Client Manager:Hannah Finnegan, Senior Client Manager
Executive Creative Director: Robert Potts, Executive Creative Director
Creative Director: Rob Murray, Creative Director
Creative Director: Mark Tuthill, Creative Director
Head of Production: Andrew Counihan, Head of Production
Producer: Anita McMenamin
Producer: Antidote
Director: Henry Mason
Exec. Producer / MD: Andrew Freedman
Producer: Glen Collins
DoP: Eoin McLoughlin
First AD: Glenn Delaney
Location Manager: Conor O’Carroll
Production Designer: Noelle Slacke
Costume Designer: Driscoll Calder
Make-up & Hair Designer: Barbara Conway
Gaffer: Billy Doyle
Grip: Stephen O’Brien
Post Production: Penco Post
Post Supervision: Jen Connolly
FREEFOLK
Creative Director: Jason Watts
VFX Producer: Laura Ricketts
2D Lead: Andy Copping
Colourist: Marty McMullan
Colour assistant: Edward Webb
CG Lead: Matt Fisher
CG artist: Daniel Danailov
CG artist: Ilaria Colavito
Nuke artist: Rob Sheridan
Nuke artist: Marcelo Pasqualino
Nuke artist: Petko Zhivkov
Nuke artist: James Adamson
Production assistant: Megan Hindle