Belief at the Core of Sky Campaign Supporting National Football Teams

Core has rolled out a new campaign for Sky Ireland as part of the broadcaster’s sponsorship of both National Football Teams of Ireland.

The new campaign, which is called “Bound By Belief”, is designed to drive awareness of Sky’s sponsorship of the National Football Teams while “strengthening affinity towards the brand in Ireland.”

The new campaign, which kicked off ahead of the recent men’s international matches against England and Greece, is running across TV, OOH, digital, social and online video. Apart from the creative, Core also delivered inputs from its research, strategy and sponsorship practices.

The campaign builds on the early success of Sky’s award-winning “OUTBELIEVE” campaign which was launched by Sky in 2022 when Sky became the primary partner of the Women’s National Team. Earlier this year, Sky extended the sponsorship to include the Men’s National Team until the end of 2028.

Commenting on the campaign, Caroline Donnellan, Director of Marketing & Brand at Sky & NOW, said:

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest campaign, ‘Bound By Belief’, which celebrates Sky’s partnership of the Men’s and Women’s National Teams. We are proud to support two dynamic and inspiring teams, and we believe our new campaign will inspire the nation as well as the next generation to stand up and get behind them,” says Caroline Donnellan, director of marketing & brand, Sky and Now.

“Belief sits at the heart of the Sky brand. It was central to OUTBELIEVE, and that same DNA runs through Bound By Belief,” adds Catriona Ni Laoire, managing director, Core Creative.

“Sky’s dual sponsorship of both national teams is a historic moment in Irish football. Not only does it bind the teams, but it is a unifying force for football supporters across Ireland. Bound By Belief reflects their unwavering commitment to stand together, because when you play Ireland, you play all of us! We’re so proud to continue this exciting journey with Sky, celebrating a new chapter in Irish football and this groundbreaking sponsorship”.

Credits

Cient: Sky Ireland

Director of Marketing and Brand: Caroline Donnellan

Head of Brand and Marketing Creative: Kieran Forde

Head of Marketing Media: Melissa Byrne

Marketing Controller: Louise O’Mahony

Marketing Manager: Steph Fortune

Media Manager: Cat McKeown

Agency: Core

MD Core Creative: Caitriona Ni Laoire

MD Core Sponsorship: Jill Downey

Strategy Director: Shane Doyle

Business Director: Kate O’Callaghan, Business Director

Senior Client Manager:Hannah Finnegan, Senior Client Manager

Executive Creative Director: Robert Potts, Executive Creative Director

Creative Director: Rob Murray, Creative Director

Creative Director: Mark Tuthill, Creative Director

Head of Production: Andrew Counihan, Head of Production

Producer: Anita McMenamin

Producer: Antidote

Director: Henry Mason

Exec. Producer / MD: Andrew Freedman

Producer: Glen Collins

DoP: Eoin McLoughlin

First AD: Glenn Delaney

Location Manager: Conor O’Carroll

Production Designer: Noelle Slacke

Costume Designer: Driscoll Calder

Make-up & Hair Designer: Barbara Conway

Gaffer: Billy Doyle

Grip: Stephen O’Brien

Post Production: Penco Post

Post Supervision: Jen Connolly

FREEFOLK

Creative Director: Jason Watts

VFX Producer: Laura Ricketts

2D Lead: Andy Copping

Colourist: Marty McMullan

Colour assistant: Edward Webb

CG Lead: Matt Fisher

CG artist: Daniel Danailov

CG artist: Ilaria Colavito

Nuke artist: Rob Sheridan

Nuke artist: Marcelo Pasqualino

Nuke artist: Petko Zhivkov

Nuke artist: James Adamson

Production assistant: Megan Hindle