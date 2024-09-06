IAPI & Marketing Soc Choose Mentees for the STEPS Mentorship Program

IAPI and the Marketing Society’s Future Council have chosen the 36 mentees who will take part in this year’s STEPS Mentorship Programme which aims to foster growth and leadership in the marketing and advertising industry by pairing young professional with seasoned industry experts.
Details of this year’s mentors is available HERE
The mentees were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants and each will be paired with an experienced mentor to receive tailored guidance, career insights, and professional development support over the next 12 months.
“We are excited to welcome this diverse and dynamic group of mentees. Their enthusiasm and commitment to their professional growth reflect the future of our industry. Through the STEPS Mentorship Program we hope to empower them with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in the marketing and advertising landscape,” says Adam Brannigan, Group Account Director, Frank & Bear/Frankly & IAPI Board Member, IAPI.
Mentees on the STEPS Mentorship Program are:
Alexandra Jakljusina, Senior Account Manager, PHD Ireland
Amanda Faherty, Junior Brand Manager, Bulmers Ireland
Catherine Parsons, Consultant, Teneo
Christie Kandiwa, Marketing Specialist, NTI Diatec
Conor Duffy, Campaigns & Digital Executive, ESB
Darragh Hoare, Digital Project Manager, Frank and Bear
Darragh O’Connor, Account Executive, Droga5 Dublin
Declan Lavin, Trading & Accountability Executive, Omnicom Media Group
Emma – Woodhead, Research Project Manager, Opinions Market Research
Emma-Kate Butler, Design Manager, THINKHOUSE
Glory Joseph, Account Executive, Essence Mediacom
Jack Popeley, Marketing Executive & Assistant Office Manager, FUEL
James Higgins, Senior Digital Account Manager, Essence Mediacom
Jennifer Larkin, Digital Account Manager, Essence Mediacom
Jessica Holohan, Senior Market Insights Executive, Opinions Market Research
Katie Michalak, Agency Producer, Operations Lead, GroupM Ireland
Laura Cassidy, Content Manager, Accenture Song
Laura Joyce, Account Executive, Core Creative
Leticia Barbosa, Social Media Manager, Frank & Bear
Linda Teehan, Creative Production Analyst, Droga5 Dublin
Lizzy Beecham, Communications Design Manager, Initiative
Lorcan Quinn, Senior Market Insights Executive, Mindshare Ireland
Megan Gorman, Account Executive, Dynamo
Máire McCarron, Senior Research Lead, Bounce Insights
Maurvi Narvekar, Research & Data Mining Executive, GroupM Ireland
Orla Flynn, Digital Performance Product Manager, Aer Lingus
Priyansh Bahadur, Account Executive – Client Leadership, Mindshare Ireland
Rachel Grassick, Website and CRM Manager, Irish Distillers
Sam O’Donovan, Marketing Executive, Kraft Heinz
Saniya Punekar, AV Account Executive, Omnicom Media Group
Smit Karmarkar, Account Executive, Droga5 Dublin
Surta Lathidadia, Digital Marketing Manager, Edge Only
Tarushi Varma, Senior Performance Marketing Manager, Spark Foundry
Than Sin, Digital Executive, GroupM Ireland
Tomisin Fagbo, Digital Marketing Analyst, Accenture Song
Zoe Chandler, Account Manager, Wavemaker