IAPI & Marketing Soc Choose Mentees for the STEPS Mentorship Program

IAPI and the Marketing Society’s Future Council have chosen the 36 mentees who will take part in this year’s STEPS Mentorship Programme which aims to foster growth and leadership in the marketing and advertising industry by pairing young professional with seasoned industry experts.

Details of this year’s mentors is available HERE

The mentees were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants and each will be paired with an experienced mentor to receive tailored guidance, career insights, and professional development support over the next 12 months.

“We are excited to welcome this diverse and dynamic group of mentees. Their enthusiasm and commitment to their professional growth reflect the future of our industry. Through the STEPS Mentorship Program we hope to empower them with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in the marketing and advertising landscape,” says Adam Brannigan, Group Account Director, Frank & Bear/Frankly & IAPI Board Member, IAPI.

Mentees on the STEPS Mentorship Program are:

Alexandra Jakljusina, Senior Account Manager, PHD Ireland

Amanda Faherty, Junior Brand Manager, Bulmers Ireland

Catherine Parsons, Consultant, Teneo

Christie Kandiwa, Marketing Specialist, NTI Diatec

Conor Duffy, Campaigns & Digital Executive, ESB

Darragh Hoare, Digital Project Manager, Frank and Bear

Darragh O’Connor, Account Executive, Droga5 Dublin

Declan Lavin, Trading & Accountability Executive, Omnicom Media Group

Emma – Woodhead, Research Project Manager, Opinions Market Research

Emma-Kate Butler, Design Manager, THINKHOUSE

Glory Joseph, Account Executive, Essence Mediacom

Jack Popeley, Marketing Executive & Assistant Office Manager, FUEL

James Higgins, Senior Digital Account Manager, Essence Mediacom

Jennifer Larkin, Digital Account Manager, Essence Mediacom

Jessica Holohan, Senior Market Insights Executive, Opinions Market Research

Katie Michalak, Agency Producer, Operations Lead, GroupM Ireland

Laura Cassidy, Content Manager, Accenture Song

Laura Joyce, Account Executive, Core Creative

Leticia Barbosa, Social Media Manager, Frank & Bear

Linda Teehan, Creative Production Analyst, Droga5 Dublin

Lizzy Beecham, Communications Design Manager, Initiative

Lorcan Quinn, Senior Market Insights Executive, Mindshare Ireland

Megan Gorman, Account Executive, Dynamo

Máire McCarron, Senior Research Lead, Bounce Insights

Maurvi Narvekar, Research & Data Mining Executive, GroupM Ireland

Orla Flynn, Digital Performance Product Manager, Aer Lingus

Priyansh Bahadur, Account Executive – Client Leadership, Mindshare Ireland

Rachel Grassick, Website and CRM Manager, Irish Distillers

Sam O’Donovan, Marketing Executive, Kraft Heinz

Saniya Punekar, AV Account Executive, Omnicom Media Group

Smit Karmarkar, Account Executive, Droga5 Dublin

Surta Lathidadia, Digital Marketing Manager, Edge Only

Tarushi Varma, Senior Performance Marketing Manager, Spark Foundry

Than Sin, Digital Executive, GroupM Ireland

Tomisin Fagbo, Digital Marketing Analyst, Accenture Song

Zoe Chandler, Account Manager, Wavemaker