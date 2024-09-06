Record Media Partners with AIB Merchant Services for New Podcast & Film Series

Record Media, the production and publishing business set up by Richie Kelly and James Wynne, has partnered with AIB Merchant Services to create a new podcast and film series called “Time Well Spent.”

The new series explores the technology shaping the world of retail in Ireland today and shares stories from a number of entrepreneurs and businesses. In addition, experts from AIB Merchant Services provide insights into the ever evolving world of payments and how the bank is incorporating fraud prevention, AI and biometric technology into their products and services.

In the initial episodes, some of the business people who feature include Anthony Gallagher, Founder and Managing Director of Petstop; Jean McCabe, Founder of Willow boutique and CEO at Retail Excellence Ireland. Elsewhere Fabien Mollinari, Payment Product Manager at Aer Lingus, and Blánaid Zanini, GM Europe at Fexco Payments also delve into the world of payments while payment experts Mícheál Ó Gruagáin and Robert Doherty from the product team at AIB Merchant Services and Orla Bowers, Principal Product Manager at Clover, also share their expertise.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Record Media on this exciting new venture,” says John Hoolahan, Marketing Director, AIB Merchant Services said:

“The “Time Well Spent” podcast aims to highlight businesses and entrepreneurs who are flying the flag for innovation in Irish Retail. Through this series, we hope our listeners can gain valuable insights from some of Ireland’s most renowned business leaders and learn from the experts at AIB Merchant Services on how to enhance their own customer journey.“

James Wynne of Record Media adds: “In Ireland, we’re on the cutting edge of tech enterprise and AIB Merchant Services is a brilliant example of that. Our aim is to help them tell their story and show the audience how this country is leading the way in payments technology and how that, in turn, is generating a positive impact for businesses here and abroad. It’s always a pleasure to partner with people who are at the top of their game and to celebrate that through great content.”