IAPI and The Marketing Society Future Council Announce 38 Mentors for STEPS

IAPI and The Marketing Society’s Future Council have published the final list of mentors for STEPS, the collaborative mentoring initiative that aims to cultivate the next generation of talent in the marketing and advertising industry.

Following a rigorous selection process, 38 mentors from across the advertising and marketing industry were chosen on the basis of their experience, leadership qualities, and passion for nurturing talent. Each mentor was required to have over 10 years of industry experience and to answer a series of questions about their careers, mentorship philosophies, and how they plan to make a positive impact on their mentees.

All mentors will now participate in a specialised training session on Thursday, August 22 which will be hosted by Accenture Dock and facilitated by Danica Murphy, founder of PRISM. The training session is designed to equip mentors with the tools and insights necessary to provide effective guidance, ensuring that their mentees can thrive in this competitive industry..

According to Adam Brannigan, group account director, Frank & Bear, and IAPI board member: “We are thrilled to launch the STEPS mentorship program, which is set to become a cornerstone for nurturing talent in the marketing and advertising industry. Our mentors are not only seasoned professionals with years of invaluable experience but are also dedicated to sharing their knowledge and guiding the next generation of leaders.

Through the ‘Muscle Up Your Mentoring’ training, led by the esteemed Danica Murphy from PRISM, our mentors are well-equipped to offer unparalleled support and guidance to their mentees. This program is more than just an initiative; it’s a commitment to excellence and growth within our industry. We are eager to see the profound impact our mentors will have, ensuring that our field remains vibrant, innovative, and forward-looking.”

Laura Cassidy, manager, Accenture Song, and Marketing Society Future Council Chairperson adds: “I was blown away by the calibre of mentor applications for the STEPS program. It’s inspiring to see such enthusiasm for this new initiative and these mentors’ willingness to share skills and experience with the next generation. I’m excited to watch this first wave of mentors—selected for their exceptional experience and passion—embark on this journey. This programme is taking steps (pardon the pun) to forge really positive, symbiotic relationships throughout the industry, and I can’t wait to hear about the benefits both mentors and mentees gain from taking part.”

The 38 professionals who will serve as mentors in this year’s STEPS programme are as follows:

For more information on the STEPS Mentorship Programme, go to iapi.ie/STEPS>>